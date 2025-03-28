While it took the towering defender some time to establish himself in the side under Anthony Limbrick, Sass-Davies has started the last four matches and looks to be growing in confidence. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United defender Billy Sass-Davies is relishing his new role on the right side of a back three.

The 25-year-old didn't feature in any of head coach Anthony Limbrick's first six games in charge but has started all of the last four matches, producing a number of assured performances.

Sass-Davies seems to have had to work hard to convince Limbrick of his value to the side. The towering defender had been on the Australian's radar for some time; when Limbrick was in charge of The New Saints, Sass-Davies was in and around the Wales youth setup and was capped eight times at under-21 level.

For whatever reason, Limbrick was reluctant to put too much faith in Sass-Davies when he first replaced Lennie Lawrence. One prominent school of thought is that Sass-Davies made a glaring error in November's defeat to York, the first game after Limbrick was appointed to the coaching staff. While he has made a handful of mistakes and was at fault for Eastleigh's equalising goal earlier this month, Sass-Davies has generally been a reliable presence when called upon.

By his own admission, Sass-Davies has endured a "frustrating" first season at the Prestige Group Stadium. Having reunited with then-manager Darren Sarll in the summer following a successful trial, the former Crewe, Yeovil and Boreham Wood man has found himself behind Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes in the pecking order. While Waterfall has been sidelined at times this term with injuries and suspensions, Sass-Davies has tended to be deployed in a supporting role and his opportunities had been limited since losing his place in November prior to his return to the team earlier this month. His form since then means it's hard to see Waterfall, who has recently returned from a back injury, displacing him in the side.

Sass-Davies looks to have benefitted from Limbrick's switch to three at the back. Although the Australian preferred Dan Dodds and Jack Hunter to him when he first made the change to 3-5-2, he belatedly included Sass-Davies on the right of the defensive trio when he reverted back to the formation ahead of the trip to Eastleigh at the beginning of the month. While not the quickest, he is more athletic than either Parkes or Waterfall and looks to be growing in confidence with the ball at his feet, making him a good fit for the role. Sass-Davies admits he's relishing the change in shape, which has given him a new lease of life in the Pools side.

"It's been challenging to adjust," he said.

"I've played there before and I played there a lot last year at Boreham Wood. The way the manager wants to do it here is a bit different to how Luke Garrard did it last year. Last year, we were very much man-for-man, so I'd be out there with the wingers and attackers. It's a bit different, but I really enjoy it and it's a chance for me to show what I can do on the ball as well and I don't think people have seen that side to me enough."