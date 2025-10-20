The versatile defender, who made a welcome return to the side at the weekend having missed the last three matches, has called on Pools to "stick together" as they look to arrest their recent slump. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United defender Cameron John has called on Pools to "stick together" following a dramatic and challenging few weeks at Victoria Park.

Pools, who are now without a win in six matches after Edon Pruti's 95th minute equaliser denied them what would have been a much-needed three points against strugglers Sutton on Saturday, have endured a difficult start to the new season on and off the pitch. Having picked up 10 points from the first 12 available, it wasn't long before things started to go wrong and Pools slid out of the play-off places following a miserable run of results. Indeed, Pools, who have won just one of their last 13 matches in all competitions, made the surprise decision to sack manager Simon Grayson earlier this month and are now on the hunt for the 14th permanent appointment of controversial owner and chairman Raj Singh's divisive tenure. With frustration among the fanbase already threatening to boil over, Pools were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage by Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity last week.

Yet, despite all the doom and gloom that's hung over Victoria Park of late, Pools are just six points outside the play-off places and this season remains very much salvageable. Of course, Pools will need to turn things around on and off the pitch sooner rather than later if they're to avoid another campaign of mid-table mediocrity, but as it stands all hope is not lost. Indeed, there were positives to take from Saturday's 3-3 draw with Sutton. While a point against a side who have only one won league game all season won't have done much to ease the pressure on Pools, the fact that they summoned up some of the fight and character that has been sorely lacking in recent weeks to twice come from behind in South London represented a big step in the right direction, especially after interim manager Nicky Featherstone criticised his squad as a "fragile group" in the lead up to the game.

John has been one of the few shining lights from a generally dreary and underwhelming campaign so far. Having signed on loan from York, where he made 35 appearances as the Minstermen finished second last term, over the summer, the versatile defender has been a reliable and consistent presence in the Pools back line, featuring 14 times so far. Indeed, the 26-year-old was a big miss for the league clash with York, which the Minstermen won 2-1 at Victoria Park, as well as both FA Cup games against Gainsborough having been declared ineligible to feature by his parent club. John made a welcome return to the Pools back line on Saturday, made all the more significant by the fact that both skipper Tom Parkes and influential centre-back Reiss McNally remain sidelined. Lining up alongside Nathan Sheron in the heart of the Pools defence, John produced a typically unflappable performance and made a number of important defensive interventions, getting his centre-back partner out of trouble on one occasion in the first half and racing back to clear a threatening cross after the break. Now, the defender is hoping Pools can take the positives from Saturday's game ahead of back-to-back home matches as his side look to spur their play-off challenge back into life.

"I think we're going to come away from the game a bit disappointed," John told The Red Radio.

"Obviously, in the first half I think it was a bit of a disjointed performance; we created chances, but they created chances as well. In the second half, we showed a lot of character, we showed belief in the group and we were unlucky not to get that final result. Even so, it's something for us to build on now.

"It was gutting to concede so late on. When you work so hard to get that lead, to concede from a corner is disappointing. These things happen, we've got to dust ourselves off and use the performance as a positive and some momentum to take into next week.

"It's a step in the right direction for us. We got three goals, all well-worked goals and that should help us build some confidence going into the next game. If we just sure up on those little things defensively, then hopefully we'll be alright. It's a good starting point.

"As a club, we've just got to use this as a positive. Fans, players, staff and everybody associated with the club, we've just got to all stick together. I know it hasn't been the best lately, but if we all stay together - the away support were amazing today - then we'll be alright. Hopefully, if we keep putting in performances like that then we'll be going onto good things."

Pools host a Solihull Moors side who have endured a torrid season so far but who have shown signs of improvement under new manager Chris Millington on Saturday before welcoming Morecambe, who are rooted to the bottom of the National League table and have by some distance the division's worst defensive record, the following weekend. Interim boss Featherstone - or, indeed, whoever is leading the side - will be well aware that four or even six points from the next two games could propel Pools back into promotion contention, while a continuation of their recent poor run has the potential to turn a concerning situation into a crisis.