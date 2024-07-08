Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United defender Dan Dodds is hoping he can help the club challenge for promotion next season.

The 23-year-old is determined to be fit in time for the return of the National League next month, having missed almost a year with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

When Dodds limped off at the end of the win over AFC Fylde on August 26th, Pools were just minutes away from rising to the top of the league after winning four of their first five games last season.

At the time, the versatile defender's injury looked fairly innocuous - Dodds admitted he even tried to make it to full time - but, after being sent for a scan, he received one of football's most dreaded diagnoses.

Dodds is nearing a return after a long lay-off following an ACL injury he sustained last August.

After missing the entire remainder of the season, during which time Pools experimented with countless right-backs and got through four managers, Dodds has returned for pre-season training with the rest of the squad.

While his progress is still being carefully managed, he's optimistic about returning to action towards the end of the warm-up campaign.

The former Darlington defender's return is set to provide Pools with a real boost.

After signing from the Quakers in January 2023, Dodds has made a real impression at Victoria Park and established himself as a fan favourite thanks to his electric pace and energetic displays.

Dodds is well aware that he's not out of the woods just yet - ACL injuries are notoriously difficult to come back from - and he will no doubt lose some sleep ahead of his long-awaited return to competitive action, which will be a real acid test for the defender.

With teenagers Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy having proved themselves more than able deputies, there is no reason to rush his return and it would, in truth, be a bit of a surprise to see Dodds in the starting line up come August 10th.

Even so, when he is back fit and firing, he has the potential to be a massive boost for manager Darren Sarll, who is intent on challenging towards the top end of the table next term.

And Dodds, who still bears the scar from surgery on his knee, is determined to help Pools push for promotion when he returns.

"At the start of every season, especially for myself, the aim has always been to be the winner," he said.

"I mean, if you don't have that, I don't know why you're playing football.

"The people that the manager has brought in, even the people that are still here, we're all winners.

"You can see what the gaffer is bringing in, it's massive.

"The first thing the gaffer said to us was - we're winners.