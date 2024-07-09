Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United defender Dan Dodds is determined to be fit in time for the new National League season on August 10th.

The 23-year-old has missed more than 10 months following an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained towards the end of a 3-1 win over AFC Fylde last summer.

Despite his considerable influence on the team, supporters weren't initially too concerned as Dodds trudged off - the injury, at first, appeared fairly innocuous while fans were focused on the fact that their side were just minutes away from rising to the top of the National League table.

However, after heading for a scan, Dodds received the news that all footballers dread - when the season returns next month, the versatile defender will have been out of competitive action for 350 days.

During his absence, Pools plummeted down the National League table and were, at one stage, threatened with relegation.

Four different managers - including caretaker Lennie Lawrence and Darren Sarll, who is yet to take charge of a game - have occupied the dugout since Dodds limped off, while countless right-backs have attempted to replace him.

Now, at last, the end is in sight for Dodds, who admitted he was too upset to return to Victoria Park in the weeks after his diagnosis.

The defender, who has made 24 appearances since arriving from local rivals Darlington in January 2023, is expected to play at least some part in pre-season, although his minutes are likely to be meticulously managed.

With teenagers Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy both having proved themselves to be more than able deputies - indeed, it's possible to make a case that Pools are stronger in the right-back department than anywhere else in the squad - there is no need to rush Dodds' return.

When it is time for his competitive comeback, Dodds could be forgiven for losing some sleep the night before he takes to the hallowed Victoria Park turf again - ACL injuries are, after all, notoriously difficult to recover from.

However, he insists he is not suffering with any kind of mental hangover and is optimistic about his chances of being available for selection on August 10th.

"I was joking around with Joe Grey and I asked him to smash me one time, just to get it over and done with," he said.

"Then it's gone, and I don't have to think about it anymore.

"Weirdly, we were doing a possession drill and I didn't think about it and it happened straight away, I ended up going into a tackle straight away. I felt absolutely fine.

"I think, come the season, there will hopefully be no hesitation whatsoever, there shouldn't be.

"That's what the pre-season games are for, especially for myself.

"I've done a lot of training in the off-season, I haven't had an off-season, it's all been about getting back.

"Within myself and Danny (O'Connor, physio), we both sat down and said that the aim is to be back ready for the start of the season.