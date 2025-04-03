Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson hailed as instrumental in West Brom loanee's development
Since Pools reverted back to a 3-5-2 formation, the experienced Ferguson has slotted into a deeper role on the left side of a defensive three, while Cleary has operated as a wing-back.
While neither are in their preferred position, the relationship has started to blossom, with Ferguson's nous and awareness giving Cleary, who has scored three goals in his last four games, the freedom to get forward and attack.
It is perhaps telling that all of Cleary's four goals since arriving on loan from West Brom have come from wing-back, as opposed to a more advanced role. Ferguson's willingness to deal with the opposition winger by himself has been hugely significant in allowing the 20-year-old to maintain his position higher up the pitch, with Limbrick impressed by how the pair have combined on the flank in recent weeks.
"It's interesting. If you're playing three at the back, you often get the questions about playing three out-and-out centre-backs," he said.
"Sometimes, covering the width of the pitch can be difficult with three centre-backs. The centre-backs don't necessarily want to go and defend in the wide areas.
"With Reyes in front of them, I think the balance has been really good. Then on the other side, we've got Louis (Stephenson), who is a full-back playing wing-back, with Billy (Sass-Davies).
"Fergie can get out and defend in the wide areas. He's very good at reading the angles and the distances. He's really helped Reyes, he knows when he can come in, when he needs to cover for him and when he can push him on. I think Reyes has got four goals and four assists from wing-back, as opposed to no return in terms of numbers playing as a winger. That's quite interesting, we know he's an out-and-out winger. Fergie's been a big, big plus for him in there and he deserves a huge amount of credit."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.