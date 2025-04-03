The experienced goalkeeper kept his first clean sheet in eight matches as Pools beat play-off chasing Halifax last week. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has been full of praise for goalkeeper Adam Smith.

The 32-year-old kept his first away clean sheet since December last week as Pools beat play-off chasing Halifax 1-0.

After signing for Pools in August, Smith started the season as back-up to Joel Dixon but got his chance after the former Barrow and Bolton stopper suffered a serious injury against Braintree. Smith kept a clean sheet on his first Pools start, a goalless draw with Halifax at the beginning of September, but lost his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young later that month. After a spell out the side, Smith was recalled by veteran Lennie Lawrence in December and has started all of the last 19 games. While he has made a handful of costly mistakes, the experienced goalkeeper has generally impressed, producing a number of important saves, commanding his area and kicking well.

Smith has also taken on the added responsibilities of becoming the club's goalkeeping coach since the departure of Paul Woolston, who left to join UAE Pro League side Al Jazira, in October. The former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil man has worked with a variety of different teammates since then, with Dixon, Young, Josh Mazfari, Owen Foster and new man Darryl Ombang all linking up with Smith throughout the campaign.

"He's a really top lad first and foremost, he's great on the staff," he said.

"He's very experienced, he loves the day-to-day work, he's very good with the keepers and he has a good relationship with the keepers. He's had a few different keepers come in obviously, with Joel Dixon, Youngy (Brad Young) and Owen (Foster), he's had some different people to work with. All the keepers speak highly of him as a person and his training, which I think is always a good measure of the professional.

"I think he's balanced that really well. His performances have been good and he's made key saves at key times. He didn't have a lot to do at the weekend but what he did he did really well. He had a good punch in the second half which was really important. He's doing well at the moment and we want that to continue."