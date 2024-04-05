Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools currently have 53 with four games remaining, meaning they'll need to win at least two of those to fulfil the manager's wish.

With two home games remaining, beginning with tomorrow's visit of play-off chasing Aldershot, as well as two trips to teams fighting to maintain their National League status, Phillips is effectively challenging his side to win two and draw one of the final four.

And Ferguson, who has already played 42 times this season, is confident his side can finish a turbulent season on a positive note.

"We want to try and get to that 60 mark," he said.

"There's never a smooth ride at Hartlepool and it's been a testing season.

"Since he (Kevin Phillips) came in, there's been some good signings and solid foundations we can build upon.