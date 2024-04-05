Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson says Kevin Phillips has challenged his side to finish the season on 60 points
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pools currently have 53 with four games remaining, meaning they'll need to win at least two of those to fulfil the manager's wish.
Following a humbling 7-1 defeat at Gateshead, Pools all but banished any lingering fears of relegation by picking up four points from a possible six over the Easter weekend.
With two home games remaining, beginning with tomorrow's visit of play-off chasing Aldershot, as well as two trips to teams fighting to maintain their National League status, Phillips is effectively challenging his side to win two and draw one of the final four.
And Ferguson, who has already played 42 times this season, is confident his side can finish a turbulent season on a positive note.
"We want to try and get to that 60 mark," he said.
"There's never a smooth ride at Hartlepool and it's been a testing season.
"Since he (Kevin Phillips) came in, there's been some good signings and solid foundations we can build upon.
"Hopefully, we can keep that core and then build in the summer."