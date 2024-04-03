Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shots, who scored two goals in two minutes to win the reverse back in October, are in need of three points to re-energise their promotion push while Pools are still looking to make mathematically certain of survival.

Tommy Widrington's side will make the long trip to the Suit Direct Stadium in the midst of a stuttering spell that is threatening to derail their chances of a top seven spot, with Aldershot winless in their last four, including a 4-0 defeat at strugglers Maidenhead on Good Friday.

However, Phillips insists he is still expecting a stern examination from the Shots, who are clinging on to the last remaining play-off place as it stands, this weekend.

"We're preparing for another tough game in front of our home fans on Saturday," he said.

"I'm looking for a big performance, and I want three points.