Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson targets promotion next season

Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson is targeting promotion next season.

Ferguson, who turns 30 on Friday, was an integral part of Dave Challinor's promotion-winning side in 2021.

The former Sunderland, Darlington and York defender was the one Pools player to feature in the National League team of the season at the end of that memorable campaign, Ferguson's first for the club.

However, for many fans, the success of that season feels like a lifetime away, with Pools returning to the National League following relegation last year and enduring a mixed first campaign back in the fifth tier, finishing 12th.

Ferguson, who is just seven away from bringing up 200 Pools appearances, wants to help his side return to the Football League next season.

The drama continued after the curtain came down on the football, with Pools making the surprise decision not to offer manager Kevin Phillips a new contract, opting instead to put their faith in Darren Sarll.

Ferguson has been one of the few constants over the last few, turbulent, years and signed a new deal last month to keep him at the Suit Direct Stadium for a fifth season.

Despite coming off the back of what was surely his most challenging campaign in blue and white, which saw him struggle for form, lose the captaincy and become the target of some particularly vitriolic criticism on the terraces and online, Ferguson reminded fans of how good he can be with a strong end of the season.

He'll be hoping to rediscover the form that saw him feature in the 2021 team of the season, when he demonstrated he was both a reliable defender and a threat going forward.

And despite some frustration from sections of the fanbase, particularly given that Pools are still to make a signing this summer while some of their rivals have made a fast start to their transfer business, Ferguson is feeling optimistic ahead of the new campaign.

"I want another season like the promotion season," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We had an unbeaten run, our home record was great, everyone feared us. I want that again.

"I want us to have that swag and arrogance back.

"Individually, I want to help the team as much as I can.

"I like my assists, so if I can provide as many assists as I can and get the team up there, scoring goals and keeping clean sheets.

"I know we didn't keep many clean sheets last season but at the back end we were a lot more solid, so if we can keep that going we'll have a right good go.

"It's got to be promotion. Whether that's the play-offs again - hopefully not penalties - or we go and try and win the league.