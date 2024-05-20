Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experienced Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson said the chance to help Pools return to the Football League was one of the main reasons behind his decision to sign a new deal.

Ferguson, who has made 193 appearances in blue and white and is set for a fifth season as the Suit Direct Stadium, is one of just a handful of players, along with Nicky Featherstone and Joe Grey, who were part of the promotion winning squad that got Pools back to the promised land of the Football League under Dave Challinor in 2021, winning a heart-stopping play-off final on penalties at Ashton Gate.

Despite a solid first season in League Two, finishing 17th, reaching the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy and travelling to Premier League Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round, Pools have been on a steady decline since then as relegation to the National League was followed by an underwhelming 12th placed finish on their return to the fifth tier.

Although Ferguson endured a difficult season last term, struggling with the weight of the captain's armband and becoming the subject of particular criticism which even led to his partner taking to social media to defend him, he has an undeniable connection with the club, was born just down the road in Sunderland and has proven he can be one of the best full-backs at this level.

The 29-year-old has first hand experience of just how good the atmosphere in the North East can be when things are going well.

New boss Darren Sarll pointed to the importance of maintaining a connection to the club's most recent period of success and, after signing his new deal, Ferguson spoke of his determination to help bring the good times back to the Suit Direct Stadium.

"I'm the one in that dressing room, with Feaths and Joe, who were part of that squad at Bristol, there's not many left," he said.

"It's just us sharing what needs to be done, and hopefully we can try and help the lads coming in.

"We know what it's like when it's good, when the good times are there.

"We had glimpses of that at the start of the season, it was bouncing after the Fylde game.

"You just want those good times back.

"I always think of, not just the play-off final, but I remember the Papa John's semi-final and the fourth round of the FA Cup.

"I know you're clinging onto the past a bit, but we want to try and create sort of similar memories if we can.