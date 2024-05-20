Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United left-back David Ferguson said he wants to win another promotion with Pools after agreeing a new deal to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The 29-year-old signed for Pools in August 2020 and featured in the National League team of the season as his new side were promoted back to the Football League under Dave Challinor.

He was a regular as Pools cemented their status in League Two, while also scoring in the FA Cup third round win over Blackpool, one of his former sides, to set up a memorable trip to Premier League Crystal Palace.

The next two years have been far more difficult, with Pools relegated back to the National League before an underwhelming 12th placed finish in their first season back in the fifth tier.

The experienced defender endured perhaps the most challenging season of his career but is determined to help Pools bounce back.

Ferguson, who has made 193 appearances during his time in the North East, has also encountered his fair share of individual challenges.

He lost his place in the side under controversial Scottish manager Paul Hartley, has been made to play in a number of different roles, including at wing-back and centre-half, and appeared to struggled with the captain's armband after it was given to him last summer.

His problems appeared to come to a head in the new year as caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence opted to return to captaincy to experienced midfielder Nicky Featherstone, while Ferguson's decisive miss in a penalty shootout defeat to National League South side Hampton and Richmond Borough in the FA Trophy saw him subjected to particularly vitriolic criticism.

As it turned out, the removal of the armband seems to have taken a welcome weight off his shoulders and the defender started to get back to his best under Kevin Phillips, while new boss Darren Sarll hailed him as an important player who embodies the "club's heart".

While Poolies will no doubt be desperate to forget March's miserable 7-1 defeat to local rivals Gateshead - their heaviest in almost three decades - it was telling that Ferguson was the one player to face up to the travelling fans.

His commitment to the club, as well as the fact that he has proven he has it in him to be one of the best full-backs in the fifth tier, makes him an important asset to Pools.

After signing his new contract, understood to be a one year deal, Ferguson admitted he was determined to help right the wrongs of a difficult couple of years and give supporters something to cheer about once again.

"I wanted to stay," he said.

"I feel like the last few years, I want to put things right to be honest.

"There's been nothing really to cheer about since the first two years that I was here.

"That's been my main aim, just to get the good times back.

"I want that feeling again, I want another promotion, and I don't want it with anyone else, I want it with Pools.