Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson admits he doesn't want his time at Pools to come to an end.

The 30-year-old, who scored as Pools brought the curtain down on another underwhelming season with a 1-1 draw against Forest Green Rovers last week, is one of a number of high profile players who are out of contract this summer.

The likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey, Nathan Sheron, Ferguson, Gary Madine and Dan Dodds are all at risk of leaving on a free, with Pools facing up to the prospect of having to almost entirely rebuild their squad.

The end of the season is always an uncertain time for footballers, particularly those at National League level, where contracts tend to run for 12 months, a far cry from the long-term, lucrative deals offered higher up the pyramid. Pools have, in the past, dished out two-year contracts, somewhat unusual for a team of their standing, although the lack of impact made by the likes of Jake Hastie, Reghan Tumilty, Brody Paterson, Kieran Wallace, Joel Dixon and Manny Onariase, who all signed longer-term deals, appears to have made the club cautious about over-committing.

Ferguson, who has made 235 Pools appearances and was part of the side that won promotion back to the Football League in 2021, admits he "would love" to extend his stay at Victoria Park. Picture by Frank Reid.

A considerable amount of change has become par for the course for National League sides, and Pools are no exception. Last summer, Darren Sarll set about on a wholescale makeover of his squad, releasing the likes of Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke, who had both been regulars in the Pools midfield, and making a whole host of new signings. Even Barnet and York, who dominated the division, had a remarkably high turnover of players last summer. That said, there is a sense among Pools fans that a level of stability could go some way to unlocking the squad's full potential.

This season, there is a feeling that Pools have managed to assemble the core of a competitive side and that the best way forward might well be to add to the current group rather than rip it up and start again; Pools need an evolution, not a revolution.

Yet that might become impossible for Pools this season. The club has been in a state of limbo ever since the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh in March. For all the enigmatic owner has divided opinion, he has at least been able to keep the club on a relatively stable financial footing. Now, that all risks falling apart, with Singh having vowed to stop his funding of the club at the end of the season. Quite what that means has never been specified, but Pools will have bills to pay at the end of this month and are running the risk of having no one in a position to pay them.

There is hope that a takeover is still around the corner, with local businesswoman Shelley Hammond, the CEO of Herd International Group, believed to be one of those who has tabled what the interim board termed "acceptable offers". Yet there is a sense that a deal is dragging its feet. It took Singh three weeks from the time he established Clarence 18 on Companies House to complete a takeover, albeit with the club in an even more precarious situation; it has now been almost seven weeks since The Club HUFC Ltd, linked to Hammond, was set up in a similar fashion. While it was initially hoped that a deal would have been reached before the end of the season, Pools are now facing a race against time as the clock continues to tick on the club's precarious future.

At best, Pools now run the risk of losing the vast majority of the current squad. Only Tom Parkes and Adam Smith, who both penned new deals in January, as well as Sam Folarin and Jamie Miley, are known to have committed their futures to the club, although veteran Nicky Featherstone is also understood to have signed. With Pools, at this stage, in no position to offer new deals to remaining out of contract players, the club are effectively powerless to prevent rival teams trying to poach their star performers for free. At worst, Pools could fall into administration and even, down the line, face the threat of potential footballing oblivion. Of course, that would make discussions about contract negotiations pale into insignificance.

Although Ferguson has been regular in the Pools side ever since his arrival from rivals York in the summer of 2020, the full-back has been on the end of considerable criticism over the last couple of seasons. While there's no doubt he has failed to hit the same heights that saw him play a starring role in the Pools side that won promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor in 2021, he has nonetheless remained a committed, hardworking and generally reliable member of the squad. Ferguson also surely can't have been helped by a whole host of managerial changes, as well as being asked to operate in numerous unfamiliar roles in a host of ever-changing systems and formations.

Even fans that question Ferguson's performances would have a hard time challenging his commitment. The energetic defender, who is closing in on 250 appearances for the club, has never shied away from criticism and is almost always available for selection, featuring 45 times this term. At the end of another long and challenging season, Ferguson admits he's keen to extend his stay with Pools.

"I hadn't really even been thinking about it to be fair," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I hadn't really thought about the fact that Forest Green could, potentially, be my last game.

"I tried to just take it as another game, you have to, you can't be thinking about what might be happening.

"In stoppage time, looking at the fans, and then when the whistle blew, I was like 'wow, that could be it, it could be the last time I'm standing on this pitch'."

"Hopefully it's not but, look, it's out of my hands. I'd like to think everyone knows how much this club means to me, I love being here. I don't want it to end. I want it to keep going. I know, sometimes, good things have to come to an end, but I still think there's a lot more I can give. I would love to be here."