Hartlepool United defender Gary Liddle reacts to 4-1 pre-season defeat at Gateshead as manager Dave Challinor leaves early
Gary Liddle admitted Hartlepool United have ‘got a lot of work to do’ over the next two weeks following Saturday’s 4-1 pre-season defeat at Gateshead.
Pools were soundly beaten as their National League North hosts came from behind to claim a convincing win at the International Stadium.
Manager Dave Challinor was quick to leave the ground after the game, not speaking to his players or the press following the full-time whistle.
Fortunately, Liddle was there to give his insight on the match.
“It wasn't good enough really and we've got a lot of work to do between now and 14 days time,” he said.
"We've just been battered 4-1 so it's not a good feeling. From where we are last season at Bristol to where we are right now, we need to get things sorted.”
Pools’ League Two season starts in less than a fortnights time at home to Crawley Town. And Liddle feels there are issues that need addressing at both ends of the pitch.
“Work rate wasn’t an issue, we’re just conceding two many goals and not scoring enough really,” added the 35-year-old. “It was the same against Spennymoor as well. We weren’t great for an hour there and we weren’t great all game here.
“We had a good start but from the equaliser we capitulated and it’s not good enough for a League Two side and a lot needs to be rectified.”
Challinor wasn’t happy with his side following the defeat at Spennymoor Town on Tuesday night and his actions spoke even louder than his words on Tyneside.
"Half-time there was words from the manager and he wasn’t happy,” Liddle continued. “We came out second half and then conceded again straight away which wasn’t a great start and I’m sure only angered him more and at full time I haven’t got a clue because he didn’t come in which shows his anger I guess and I’m sure we’ll find out on Monday.”
Pools’ next pre-season match comes around quickly as they travel to Croft Park to take on Blyth Spartans on Tuesday evening (7pm kick-off).
They then travel to Dunston UTS on Friday (7pm kick-off) to wrap up their pre-season.