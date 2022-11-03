Lacey helped secure a clean sheet against Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds back in January 2019 as the Gills progressed to round four of the competition with a 1-0 win. Lacey had also featured in the previous round, at the Suit Direct Stadium, as Gillingham came from 2-0 behind to overcome Hartlepool United 4-3 in extra-time.

The defender is likely to make his first appearance in the competition since that 2018-19 season when Pools travel to Solihull Moors at the weekend. And the last time Lacey went up against Solihull, he scored at the Armco Arena in a 3-3 draw with Notts. County.

And Lacey scored last time out for Hartlepool, too, as they came from behind to shock Grimsby Town in the league to claim three priceless points to move them off the foot of the League Two table. But while Lacey would, ideally, like to be back in league action this weekend, the 29-year-old defender admits a break from what has been a challenging season for the FA Cup could also be beneficial.

Hartlepool United's Alex Lacey is hoping to build on the win over Grimsby Town in the FA Cup. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“I think once you get a win in the league you want to keep playing in the league and keep trying to perform and climb the table, but it will be a good break,” said Lacey.

“We’ve got a week long worth of training before the FA Cup game which I’m sure we can put some good work in and make sure we get a good result in that, and then we continue our focus on the league.

“It’s always good to be in the FA Cup and progress to a chance to play the big teams,” Lacey continued.

Alex Lacey scored his second goal for Hartlepool United in the win over Grimsby Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“I think when I was at Gillingham we beat Cardiff when they were in the Premiership 1-0 at home which was a good performance from us, I think it was in the third or fourth round.

“I missed out when I was at Luton, I think I went out on loan when they played in the fourth or fifth round and beat Norwich away.

“But there’s lots of good memories. When I was 16 and travelling with Luton away to Southampton and just being in the squad [was good for me].”

But while Hartlepool’s focus is primarily on the league, and climbing away from danger in League Two, the need to be able to string a series of results together, regardless of the competition, remains imperative.

Pools have now won three games this season in all competitions and on each occasion they have failed to follow it up with another win. It adds further significance to what is a knockout fixture at the Armco Arena.

“You want to build on the good performances you have and try and take that into the next game,” said Lacey.