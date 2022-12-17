The Hartlepool United defender, who made his return to first team action in the recent 2-0 win over Crawley Town, is raising money for the Hartlepool foodbank which is open twice a week and provides three days worth of emergency food to local people who have found themselves in a crisis situation.

The 27-year-old full-back is raffling a match-worn signed Hartlepool shirt as well as £150 worth of Brack Burger vouchers to be used in any of their Newcastle based restaurants with the winners being selected on Thursday, December 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sterry is the latest Hartlepool player to do his bit for charity after Reghan Tumilty's 'Movember' campaign whilst several of the squad continue to be out in the community.

Hartlepool United defender Jamie Sterry is raising money for the Hartlepool foodbank this Christmas. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)