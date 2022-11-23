Tumilty can be seen sporting a moustache which he has grown in support of men’s charity ‘Movember’ which is an annual event involving the growing of facial hair, including moustaches, during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men's suicide.

The 25-year-old, who joined Hartlepool in the summer after leaving Raith Rovers at the end of last season, took part in the campaign last year where he raised in excess of £3,000 with the hope being he can achieve a similar target this time around.

Tumilty could be seen, moustache and all, during his celebration as he scored his first Hartlepool goal recently in the FA Cup first round replay with National League side Solihull Moors with the Scotsman admitting if it helps just one person to speak out about their health concerns then it will have been worthwhile.

Hartlepool United's Reghan Tumilty has been supporting the 'Movember' campaign throughout the month of November. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“I don’t know if people know about Movember, it’s for men’s health; things like suicide, testicular and prostate cancer and speaking out for men so it’s something that I started last year because I can grow a decent beard and thought why not?” Tumilty told The Mail.

“Last year I think I managed to raise £3,500 for it and I think I’m over £1,000 this time, so every donation is really helpful for that.

“All I can say is if people need to talk to people, don’t be scared to talk and check up regularly on yourself for these different types of cancers.

“It’s tough, but if I’m here looking daft for a month and it helps people speak out, and helps people get donations together for their cause, then I'll do it happily. It’s tough times for people but hopefully they can talk to people and help it improve.”

Reghan Tumilty celebrated his first Hartlepool United goal in the FA Cup against Solihull Moors. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Tumilty, like most in the Hartlepool squad, has endured his own tough time on the pitch so far this season with the club bottom of the League Two table.

But the defender, who has been required to feature in a number of positions for interim manager Keith Curle this season due to injuries, says his side need to take the shackles off heading into their FA Cup second round tie with Harrogate Town.

“It’s big for the club, the money that it brings in for the club as well [is important],” said Tumilty.

“We’ve got a home tie with Harrogate, hopefully the fans can back us and we can pull out a win.

“We’ve just got to take the shackles off and play freely and go out there and not worry about what might happen and go and express ourselves on the pitch and hopefully wins will come off the back of that.

“It’s tough because we’ve got pressure from the fans and we need to get up the league as well. It’s not been a great start but hopefully we can start putting wins and performances together.”

