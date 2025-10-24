The defender, who played 31 times for Solihull during a successful loan spell in the 2023/24 campaign as the Moors finished in the play-offs, insists Pools have "a point to prove" ahead of Saturday's visit of his former side. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United defender Jay Benn insists Pools have "a point to prove" ahead of this weekend's visit of Solihull Moors.

Pools are looking to end a run of six games without a win against a Moors side who endured a torrid start to the season but have shown signs of significant improvement under new boss Chris Millington, who led Halifax to back-to-back play-off campaigns as well as FA Trophy glory in 2023, winning both of their last two matches without conceding.

Pools are under growing pressure to turn things around following a miserable winless run that cost manager Simon Grayson his job earlier this month after just 15 matches at the helm. Successive home games against Solihull, who are 17th, and second-bottom Morecambe, who have by some distance the division's worst defensive record, represents a chance for Pools, who are still just six points outside the play-offs despite having only won one of their last 13 matches, to arrest their recent slump and propel themselves back into promotion contention. Of course, the opposite is also true and if Benn and his side are unable to turn things around then Pools, who have a whole host of challenges to contend with both on and off the pitch, could find themselves looking over their shoulders towards the relegation zone as frustration among the fanbase threatens to boil over.

Interim boss Nicky Featherstone, who is the club's third highest appearance maker of all time and has been in charge since Grayson's departure, questioned his squad's character - indeed, he said they were a "fragile group" - after Pools were dumped out of the FA Cup in humbling fashion by Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity. There were at least some positive signs in that regard last week as Pools, who have only gained three points from losing positions so far this term, twice came from behind against Sutton and were seconds away from securing a much-needed victory only to be denied by Edon Pruti's 95th minute equaliser in South London. While it's true that Pools produced an improved performance against the Us, who are bottom of the National League table, it was also a reminder that Featherstone's side still have a lot of work to do if they're to stand any realistic chance of mounting a play-off challenge.

For his part, Benn has endured a mixed start to life at Victoria Park. The 24-year-old, who is set to come up against his former side on Saturday having been an integral part of the Solihull team that reached the National League play-off final in the 2023/24 campaign, signed for Pools in June following the expiration of his contract at League One Lincoln. The right-back, who was part of the Bradford side that won promotion from League Two last term, making 17 appearances for the Bantams, looked bright in pre-season and made a strong start to the new campaign, impressing with his determination, energy and attacking threat. However, a hamstring injury sustained in August's win over Altrincham seems to have hampered his progress somewhat, with Benn, who provided the assist for Luke Charman's third goal of the season against Sutton last time out, struggling to rediscover his best form since getting back to full fitness.

"The lads have got a point to prove," the defender, who has featured 13 times so far this season, told The Red Radio.

"A win is massively needed, and I think everyone's on the same page with that. We'll go out and do what Feaths (Featherstone) wants us to do, we've worked hard in training and we'll implement that in the game.

"We've struggled when going behind, that's been a little bit of our downfall this season. As Feaths has said, we've struggled with setbacks a little bit. Obviously, getting that first goal, we're strong and I think we back ourselves to then push on. It's important in every game to start fast but Solihull, on the back of some of the results we've had, is really important.

"Once the players on the pitch see that we can do it, I think that's where the confidence starts to build. Once it starts to become familiar, if we do go 1-0 down then we know we've done it before, we've been here before and we can have the confidence to not back down and keep going."