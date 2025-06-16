Hartlepool United defender linked with National League North switch

Hartlepool United defender Dan Dodds has agreed to sign for National League North side South Shields, according to reports.

As first revealed by BBC Tees Sport presenter Rob Law, it's understood that the 24-year-old is set to become the latest player to leave Pools after reaching an agreement with the Mariners.

Having made a really bright start to his Pools career after signing from local rivals Darlington in January 2023, scoring twice in his first six appearances and impressing with his pace, drive and determination, Dodds has endured a hugely challenging couple of years.

After relegation back to the National League at the end of the 2022/23 season, Dodds started the new campaign on the right of a defensive three under John Askey, forming an integral part of his side's initial success as Pools won four of their first five games. However, he was forced off late on in August's win over Fylde with what initially seemed like a relatively minor issue; following a scan, it was revealed that Dodds had suffered a dreaded anterior cruciate ligament injury that required extensive surgery.

Having missed the remainder of the campaign, he returned last summer and started in the opening game of the new season, playing 89 minutes as Pools beat Yeovil 1-0 to make a winning start to life under new manager Darren Sarll. Yet more bad luck was around the corner and Dodds was forced to miss the next seven matches with a hamstring injury. He returned in September but struggled for form and fitness throughout the campaign, receiving a red card against Eastleigh in November, enduring a nightmarish evening against Tamworth in February that saw him taken off at half time before sustaining another hamstring strain in March that ruled him out for the remainder of the season. In total, the former Middlesbrough man has made 47 appearances at Victoria Park.

Now, he looks set to drop down a division to sign for South Shields. The Mariners, who finished 17th last season, appear to have big plans for the new campaign following the appointment of Ian Watson as manager, while former Pools captain Carl Magnay signed on as assistant after a spell in charge of Gateshead. It’s believed that Spennymoor were also interested in the energetic full-back, although the chance to remain full time at the 1st Cloud Arena played a role in the defender’s decision.

Pools revealed that the club were in "ongoing contract discussions" with Dodds following the publication of their retained list last month. That already somewhat opaque term was thrown into doubt when goalkeeper Josh Mazfari, who was placed in the same bracket as Dodds, left under a cloud; Mazfari's dad, Steve, took to social media to blast suggestions Pools had entered talks with the young stopper, claiming that no offer had been made "either verbally or in writing".

If Dodds is indeed set to leave Victoria Park, then he will become the 12th player to head for the exit already this summer, following in the footsteps of skipper Luke Waterfall, popular defender Billy Sass-Davies and mercurial midfielder Anthony Mancini. Pools, who appointed experienced boss Simon Grayson as their new manager last week, have 10 players under contract with less than two months to go until the new season begins.