New Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has sent a message to Pools fans following his appointment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced former Blackpool, Leeds and Preston boss took to Instagram to address fans after he replaced Anthony Limbrick on Thursday.

While the writing had seemed to be on the wall for Limbrick, who won five of his 17 games at the helm, ever since Pools were linked with a move for Boston United boss Graham Coughlan, fans were surprised to see the club opt for Grayson despite being linked with the 55-year-old in the past. Grayson, who has won four promotions in the Football League throughout his 20 year career, last managed in England in 2021 and has never taken charge of a National League club. Recently, he's been in charge of Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, helping them to the ISL final in 2023, and Nepal Super League outfit Lalitpur City, leading them to a second successive ISL title in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Grayson is set to return to English football to take on one of his toughest challenges yet. Pools are well behind most of their National League rivals following a controversial and bizarre few months, with the club's future thrown into doubt in the wake of Raj Singh's sudden and unexpected resignation in March, only for Singh to return to his former role after a hotly disputed vote among season ticket holders last month. Grayson takes charge with Pools facing a potentially long and arduous summer, with ill-feeling towards Singh still simmering and the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, two of the club's prize assets, rumoured to be heading for the exit.

Grayson, who was appointed Pools boss on Thursday, has vowed to do "whatever it takes to move the club forward again" in a post on Instagram. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Nonetheless, Grayson has vowed to meet his latest challenge head on. Taking to Instagram, the new Pools boss has insisted he will do "whatever it takes to move the club forward again".

"I'm delighted to have joined Hartlepool United as its manager," he wrote.

"A club with a fanatical fanbase that has had some rough times but with everyone working as one we will do whatever it takes to move the club forward again.

"I'm looking forward to pre-season already."

Your next Hartlepool United read: How Limbrick's Pools record compares to 14 predecessors following Australian's departure