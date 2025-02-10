Hartlepool United defender Louis Stephenson has returned from his loan spell at Northern Premier League side Whitby Town, the club have confirmed.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old, who spent time at Blyth Spartans earlier in the campaign, signed for the Seasiders in November and went on to make six appearances under Pools legend Gary Liddle, including a man of the match performance on his debut. Stephenson was an unused substitute as Whitby lost 2-0 at home to Morpeth Town on Saturday and slid into the relegation zone.

Stephenson is held in high regard at the Prestige Group Stadium and could find himself back in contention under head coach Anthony Limbrick, who is a fan of the teenager. After Pools switched to a 3-5-2 formation at the weekend, the energetic and attack-minded defender could provide Limbrick with another option at wing-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephenson, who made his Pools debut in the FA Cup against Harrogate in November 2022, impressed at the back end of last season under Kevin Phillips and featured in all of the first six games this term. However, he was replaced at half time during a difficult afternoon at Wealdstone and seemed to fall completely out of favour after Dan Dodds returned from a hamstring strain in September.

The likeable, energetic and determined defender hasn't played for Pools since September and has spent the last three months on loan at Northern Premier League strugglers Whitby Town, making six appearances. Picture by Frank Reid.

Anthony Limbrick, who became the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade when he replaced Lennie Lawrence last week, has a reputation for developing young players having worked in the academies of West Ham, Southampton and Peterborough. Stephenson, who has made a total of 25 appearances for Pools and is a popular figure at the Prestige Group Stadium, could be set to benefit from the change in the dugout. The teenager is available for selection ahead of Tuesday night's visit of Tamworth as Pools play the first of three home games in the space of seven days.