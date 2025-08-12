Hartlepool United defender named in Enterprise National League team of the week

Hartlepool United defender Reiss McNally has been named in the Enterprise National League team of the week.

The 25-year-old produced an assured performance on his competitive debut as Pools kicked off their campaign with a goalless draw against Yeovil in Somerset on Saturday. McNally, who became the second of 12 summer signings when he put pen to paper on a deal at Victoria Park in June, impressed throughout pre-season and was part of a back line that included four debutants at the weekend. McNally, Jay Benn, Besart Topalloj and Cameron John all made their first starts at Huish Park, while goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who signed on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Hull City, was also handed his debut in-between the sticks; in total, the Pools side included eight debutants from the start, with Maxim Kouogun and Matty Daly also featuring off the bench. Only recently-appointed club captain Tom Parkes, Jamie Miley and Nathan Sheron remained from last season's squad, with Luke Charman playing the final few minutes as a substitute.

Fans will be hoping for a big season from McNally, who made more than 100 appearances for Kidderminster Harriers and was an integral part of the Kiddy side that finished third in the National League North last season, working with Phil Brown and new Pools assistant Neil McDonald. The centre-half made the perfect start on Saturday, earning a place in the team of the week as he helped his side keep their first clean sheet of the campaign.

Indeed, there were a couple of familiar faces in the first team of the week of the new season. Mani Dieseruvwe, who left Pools in the summer having scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park, featured up front after marking his Rochdale debut with a match-winning brace against newly-promoted Boreham Wood. Meanwhile, Luke Armstrong, who scored 15 times in 31 games during the 2020/21 season as Pools won promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor, opening the scoring in the play-off final, was also in the side thanks to his goal for Carlisle as the Cumbrians kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win at Woking. There had been speculation that Armstrong, who spent the second half of last term on loan at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, had been set to leave Brunton Park this summer, particularly after Mark Hughes' side signed Regan Linney, who scored 24 goals in 43 games for Altrincham last season, in May. However, Armstrong led the line alongside Linney as Carlisle, who are well-fancied to bounce straight back following relegation last season, made a winning start to life in the National League in Surrey. Elsewhere, the likes of Scunthorpe goalkeeper Maison Campbell, Southend midfielder Sam Austin and Braintree's Lewis Walker were all included after helping their sides make winning starts to the new campaign.