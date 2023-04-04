Ferguson has taken on the role and responsibility of captain in the Hartlepool starting line-up in recent weeks, with Nicky Featherstone out of the side, and the defender was speaking after the conclusion of an open training session for supporters ahead of the trip to Grimsby Town.

Ferguson acknowledged the role of supporters in the dramatic late win over Swindon Town before admitting the importance, as players, of being able to give back to the fans with incentives such as this.

“It’s important. From Saturday, seeing how much they enjoyed that result, and then seeing them a couple of days later for this, and seeing all the kids coming and doing a lot for them, it’s nice to see and do,” Ferguson told The Mail.

David Ferguson and his Hartlepool United team-mates took part in an open training session at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“And it’s nice for the fans to see an insight as to what things are like behind the scenes, not just on a match day, and to see actual training and what we do during the week.”

He added: “You always get that adrenaline and that rush when the fans are behind you. They do give you that extra 10-20 per cent.

“I’ve experienced it a lot since I’ve been here but for the likes of [Oliver] Finney, who had his first taste of it, it’s brilliant to see and hear.”

Despite there being a crowd at the Suit Direct Stadium, as Ferguson and his team-mates were put through their paces, the 28-year-old suggests there was no slacking off in the intensity of the session as they prepare for a crucial Easter weekend, starting with the fixture against Grimsby on Good Friday, in their battle for League Two survival.

“We went about it as usual, we did our video stuff and then went about the day,” said Ferguson.

“Some people might be different, but I feel it’s just like a usual training session. I’m superstitious so I like to keep everything the same and how I go about things.”