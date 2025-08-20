Hartlepool United defender Reiss McNally feels his side have a "clean sheet mentality" after celebrating a third successive shutout following Tuesday night's 2-0 win over Altrincham.

Pools are yet to concede a goal this season and rose to second in the National League table after making it back-to-back wins thanks to an impressive performance against a Robins side who have become perennial play-off contenders under the long-serving Phil Parkinson. While there were times when the visitors had to ride their luck in the second half in Greater Manchester and Harvey Cartwright, who has been almost faultless since arriving on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City earlier this month, made decent saves to deny substitutes Kahrel Reddin and Jimmy Knowles as well as former Pools man Tom Crawford, it was another accomplished defensive performance. Cameron John, who has been ever so impressive since joining from York in July, was outstanding on the left of the back three while Maxim Kouogun, who was handed his first start after being preferred to club captain Tom Parkes, slotted seamlessly into the heart of the Pools defence. On the right of the back three, McNally produced another assured showing, impressing up against the determined James Gale and opening his Pools account when he headed home his side's second goal from Matty Daly's corner.

It's been an excellent start to life at Victoria Park for McNally, who became the club's second summer signing when he agreed to join following a successful spell at Kidderminster. The 25-year-old made 45 appearances as the Harriers finished third in the National League North last term and was even hailed by some Kiddy fans as one of the finest defenders in the club's recent history. Certainly, the former Guiseley, Solihull Moors and Hereford man has looked the part since signing for Pools, impressing fans with his power, athleticism and confidence in possession.

Pools have the chance to reinforce their play-off credentials over the notoriously tricky August bank holiday weekend. Pools, who have been undone by a series of injuries and bad results over the bank holiday in both of the last two campaigns, host a Woking side who have lost all of their opening three matches on Saturday before making the long trip to well-fancied Southend on Monday.

The Pools defender, who has made an excellent start to life at Victoria Park, hailed his side's "clean sheet mentality" after they celebrated a third successive shutout in Tuesday's win over Altrincham. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

"It (Altrincham) was a good three points for the lads," McNally told The Red Radio.

"It's something to build on, and we'll just take it into Saturday now. I think it's something I've brought into this season from my past couple of seasons, it's a clean sheet mentality. It's something the staff instill in us and it's something the defenders all take pride in.

"Hopefully we can just bring this momentum into the next two games now. It's going to be a big weekend and a lot of the players are going to be needed for it. We're ready, but we're taking it game by game so first we'll focus on Woking, which will be a tough one, and then another tough one on Monday. It will be difficult, but it's something we're ready for."