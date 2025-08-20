1 . Harvey Cartwright: 8

Has been almost faultless since arriving on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on the eve of the new campaign. Completely misjudged a deep cross six minutes into the second half but generally commanded his area well and continues to impress with his presence and confidence. Made a number of decent saves in the second half to deny substitutes Kahrel Reddin and Jimmy Knowles as well as former Pools man Tom Crawford. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography