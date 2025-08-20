1. Harvey Cartwright: 8
Has been almost faultless since arriving on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on the eve of the new campaign. Completely misjudged a deep cross six minutes into the second half but generally commanded his area well and continues to impress with his presence and confidence. Made a number of decent saves in the second half to deny substitutes Kahrel Reddin and Jimmy Knowles as well as former Pools man Tom Crawford. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Reiss McNally: 9
Defended superbly well and deserved his goal on the stroke of half time. A close call between him and Cameron John for the Pools man of the match. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Maxim Kouogun: 8
Slotted into the back line seamlessly after replacing skipper Tom Parkes for his first Pools start. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Cameron John: 9
Outstanding. Other than one mistake 14 minutes from time when he had his pocket picked in a dangerous position, didn't put a foot wrong. Reads the game so well and made a number of superb interventions. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography