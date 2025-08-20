Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players in Greater Manchester. Do you agree with his marks?placeholder image
Robbie Stelling's Hartlepool United player ratings from Altrincham win - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 20th Aug 2025, 01:25 BST
Hartlepool United continued their strong start to the new National League season thanks to a 2-0 win over Altrincham on Tuesday evening.

Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players in Greater Manchester. Do you agree with his marks?

Has been almost faultless since arriving on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on the eve of the new campaign. Completely misjudged a deep cross six minutes into the second half but generally commanded his area well and continues to impress with his presence and confidence. Made a number of decent saves in the second half to deny substitutes Kahrel Reddin and Jimmy Knowles as well as former Pools man Tom Crawford.

1. Harvey Cartwright: 8

Has been almost faultless since arriving on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on the eve of the new campaign. Completely misjudged a deep cross six minutes into the second half but generally commanded his area well and continues to impress with his presence and confidence. Made a number of decent saves in the second half to deny substitutes Kahrel Reddin and Jimmy Knowles as well as former Pools man Tom Crawford. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
Defended superbly well and deserved his goal on the stroke of half time. A close call between him and Cameron John for the Pools man of the match.

2. Reiss McNally: 9

Defended superbly well and deserved his goal on the stroke of half time. A close call between him and Cameron John for the Pools man of the match. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
Slotted into the back line seamlessly after replacing skipper Tom Parkes for his first Pools start.

3. Maxim Kouogun: 8

Slotted into the back line seamlessly after replacing skipper Tom Parkes for his first Pools start. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
Outstanding. Other than one mistake 14 minutes from time when he had his pocket picked in a dangerous position, didn't put a foot wrong. Reads the game so well and made a number of superb interventions.

4. Cameron John: 9

Outstanding. Other than one mistake 14 minutes from time when he had his pocket picked in a dangerous position, didn't put a foot wrong. Reads the game so well and made a number of superb interventions. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
