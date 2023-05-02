News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United defender scoops PFA award

Jamie Sterry has been nominated Hartlepool United’s PFA Community Champion for his outstanding contribution off the pitch within the local community.

By Joe Ramage
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:28 BST

Sterry is the Disability and Social Inclusion Ambassador for the club and has been synonymous for his work within the community during his time with Hartlepool having picked up the club’s Community Sports Foundation Award at the end of last season.

Sterry helped raise over £1,500 for the Hartlepool foodbank at Christmas when teaming up with friend Joe Brack to launch a raffle.

The Hartlepool foodbank is open twice a week and provides three days worth of emergency food to local people who have found themselves in a crisis situation with Sterry’s fundraising bringing in a total of £1,587 before his team-mates then added to the pot.

Hartlepool United defender Jamie Sterry continues to do plenty of work within the local community. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)Hartlepool United defender Jamie Sterry continues to do plenty of work within the local community. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)
Hartlepool United defender Jamie Sterry continues to do plenty of work within the local community. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)
A club statement read: “Jamie regularly attends the club’s local disability football group and other community activities to enhance the community spirit of the football club encouraging fans, both young and old, to come and be part of Hartlepool United.

“His attitude both on and off the pitch has been excellent and he has been an excellent role model for young and old supporters.”

Sterry commented: “I'm delighted to win the award again. We know as players how important the community is to this football club.

“We want to do everything we can to be part of it, show up and stay together, united. I'm dedicating this award to all the fans and every person I've seen at the events over the last year. Thank you again, it's much appreciated.”

