Sterry is the Disability and Social Inclusion Ambassador for the club and has been synonymous for his work within the community during his time with Hartlepool having picked up the club’s Community Sports Foundation Award at the end of last season.

Sterry helped raise over £1,500 for the Hartlepool foodbank at Christmas when teaming up with friend Joe Brack to launch a raffle.

The Hartlepool foodbank is open twice a week and provides three days worth of emergency food to local people who have found themselves in a crisis situation with Sterry’s fundraising bringing in a total of £1,587 before his team-mates then added to the pot.

Hartlepool United defender Jamie Sterry continues to do plenty of work within the local community. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

A club statement read: “Jamie regularly attends the club’s local disability football group and other community activities to enhance the community spirit of the football club encouraging fans, both young and old, to come and be part of Hartlepool United.

“His attitude both on and off the pitch has been excellent and he has been an excellent role model for young and old supporters.”

Sterry commented: “I'm delighted to win the award again. We know as players how important the community is to this football club.