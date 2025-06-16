"He will be incredible for us and we can't wait to start working with him.

Hartlepool United defender Dan Dodds has signed for National League North side South Shields.

Having made a really bright start to his Pools career after signing from local rivals Darlington in January 2023, scoring twice in his first six appearances and impressing with his pace, drive and determination, Dodds has endured a hugely challenging couple of years.

After relegation back to the National League at the end of the 2022/23 season, Dodds started the new campaign on the right of a defensive three under John Askey, forming an integral part of his side's initial success as Pools won four of their first five games. However, he was forced off late on in August's win over Fylde with what initially seemed like a relatively minor issue; following a scan, it was revealed that Dodds had suffered a dreaded anterior cruciate ligament injury that required extensive surgery.

Having missed the remainder of the campaign, he returned last summer and started in the opening game of the new season, playing 89 minutes as Pools beat Yeovil 1-0 to make a winning start to life under new manager Darren Sarll. Yet more bad luck was around the corner and Dodds was forced to miss the next seven matches with a hamstring injury. He returned in September but struggled for form and fitness throughout the campaign, receiving a red card against Eastleigh in November, enduring a nightmarish evening against Tamworth in February that saw him taken off at half time before sustaining another hamstring strain in March that ruled him out for the remainder of the season. In total, the former Middlesbrough man made 47 appearances at Victoria Park.

Now, he has dropped down a division to sign for South Shields. The Mariners, who finished 17th last season, appear to have big plans for the new campaign following the appointment of Ian Watson as manager, while former Pools captain Carl Magnay signed on as assistant after a spell in charge of Gateshead.

Speaking to the Mariners official club website, Watson reflected on a positive start to the week for his side, who welcomed both Dodds and former Gateshead full-back Robbie Tinkler.

"Dan is a player I've loved since watching him during his loan spell at Darlington," he said.

"He will be incredible for us and we can't wait to start working with him.

"Both Dan and Robbie are real signings of intent by the football club."