Hartlepool United midfielder signs new Pools contract after impressive debut campaign
Having signed from National League rivals Oldham, where he made 91 appearances across two seasons, the versatile midfielder enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign in the North East, featuring 44 times and impressing at full-back and in the engine room.
He becomes the first of four out of contract players to commit his future to Pools, with rumours linking popular striker Mani Dieseruvwe with a move to Rochdale.
Having signed his new deal, the 27-year-old told the official club website he was "buzzing" to have committed his future to the club.
"I'm buzzing to get it sorted," he said.
"I really enjoyed my time here last season and I'm looking forward to the next two years."
Meanwhile, new manager Simon Grayson, who replaced head coach Anthony Limbrick last Thursday, revealed he was "delighted" with the news and that Pools were in talks with a number of other Football League and National League sides as the club look to make up for lost time following a dramatic few weeks off the pitch.
He said: "We are delighted that Nathan has committed to us for the next two years.
"He is a player who I know from my Fleetwood days. He is a whole-hearted, versatile player who was a key player for us last season and that's why we are delighted for him to re-sign.
"Talks are well underway with additional new players with his level of EFL and National League experience as we look to put together a strong squad for next season."