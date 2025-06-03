Hartlepool United defender Billy Sass-Davies has signed for National League rivals Altrincham.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive season at the Prestige Group Stadium after signing last summer following a successful trial, reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll. Despite initially operating as back-up to Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes, Sass-Davies broke into the side under head coach Anthony Limbrick and produced a string of dominant and commanding performances, turning out 24 times in total. However, he opted to leave Pools last month to return closer to home.

Sass-Davies came through the ranks at Crewe and spent a brief spell on loan at Altrincham in 2020, making seven appearances. The Robins finished ninth last season but lost top scorer Regan Linney, who notched 25 goals, to relegated Carlisle last month.

Upon securing the signing of the powerful defender, long-serving manager Phil Parkinson told Altrincham's official club website that Sass-Davies had been on his radar for some time.

Sass-Davies made 24 appearances for Pools last season and impressed under Anthony Limbrick towards the end of the campaign. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I'm really pleased to get Billy over the line, because he is a player I have hugely admired over the years," he said.

"I have often gone in for him but missed out to other clubs for a number of reasons, timing being the main one.

"But I have finally managed to move at the right time to bring him to our football club, and I am absolutely delighted to get it done.

"He will give us great physicality in both boxes and brilliant leadership and presence on the pitch, and he is a player I truly believe will improve us as a team and help us move forward as a football club."