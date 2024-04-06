Hartlepool United defender Tom Parkes says communication is key as Pools keep third home clean sheet in a row after Aldershot Town shutout
The 32-year-old scored his first goal for Pools in Saturday's 2-0 win over Aldershot but it is at the other end where he has made the biggest impact since signing from Livingston in January.
Together with Luke Waterfall, who arrived shortly after Parkes from Grimsby, the pair have transformed their new team's defence and were outstanding once again as Pools kept a third home clean sheet in a row at the weekend.
And Parkes, who made almost 200 appearances for Bristol Rovers, admitted the first thing he wanted to sort out after arriving in the North East was the back line's communication.
"My first game that I was involved in was away at Fylde and I came on at half time," he said.
"I can remember, and I was new to the club and the team, but the first thing I said was that there wasn't enough communication.
"As games have gone on, people have started talking and it's made a big difference.
"It's not just me, Luke (Waterfall) does it and Feaths (Nicky Featherstone) never stops talking.
"Talking is a massive part of the game, it helps you out so much.
"We've just got to keep that going."