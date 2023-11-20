Hartlepool United will face City of Liverpool in the third round of the FA Trophy next month.

John Askey and his team will travel to Merseyside to take on the Northern Premier League West side on Saturday, December 9.

It’s the first time since the 2020-21 campaign Pools are involved in the competition where they were eliminated at the third round stage against FC Halifax Town.

Luke Williams, Nicky Featherstone and Gavan Holohan were on the scoresheet at The Shay as Dave Challinor’s side came from 2-0 down to force penalties in a gripping encounter between the two National League teams after Luke Summerfield, Gevaro Nepomuceno and Billy Chadwick found the net for the hosts.

Pools lost out in the shootout with Ryan Donaldson and Holohan off target before Challinor’s side would go on to clinch promotion via penalties later in the season.