Hartlepool United discover potential FA Cup first round opponents ahead of Gainsborough Trinity replay

Hartlepool United will host League Two strugglers Accrington Stanley in the first round of the FA Cup - if they can get past Gainsborough Trinity in Tuesday night's fourth qualifying round replay.

Pools, who are bidding to make the first round proper for the first time since 2022, rescued a replay when substitute Nathan Ferguson's venomous long range strike cannonned off unfortunate Trinity defender David Robson and into his own net seven minutes from time. Even so, it wasn't enough for boss Simon Grayson, who was sacked on Sunday, meaning Pools are now on the hunt for a fifth manager within the space of a year. Veteran Nicky Featherstone, who knows better than most just how precarious life in the Pools dugout can be having spent more than a decade at Victoria Park, is set to take charge of the team for an interim period. The 37-year-old will be assisted by former South Shields boss Elliot Dickman, who only joined the Pools coaching staff last week following the sudden departure of assistant manager Neil McDonald, as well as Adam Smith.

For their part, Gainsborough, who were unfortunate not to secure their spot in the next round on Saturday, will make the trip to the North East full of confidence. The Lincolnshire side are bang in form having won nine of their last 11 games under experienced manager Russ Wilcox and are sixth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Whoever books their place in the first round on Tuesday night will host an Accrington side who are 20th in League Two and in the midst of a miserable run of four successive defeats. The first round ties are set to take place on the weekend of November 1.