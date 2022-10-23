Keith Curle was pleased with the attitude and discipline of his Hartlepool side after being forced into two early substitutions in the defeat at the County Ground with both Shelton and Niang having to be withdrawn in the opening half an hour.

Shelton went down off the ball clutching at his calf while Niang, minutes after helping get Pools back into the game by assisting Clarke Oduor, felt his hamstring and was forced off. It meant Curle had to change his system earlier than he would have liked, with Pools chasing the game after early goals from Jonny Williams and Luke Jephcott.

And both Shelton and Niang will now need assessing, with a return for the visit of Salford on Tuesday looking unlikely.

Mark Shelton was forced off with a calf injury early in Hartlepool United's defeat at Swindon Town. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)

“I can confirm it is a calf and a hamstring,” Curle said of Shelton and Niang’s injuries.

“It will take 24-48 hours for Michael to assess them and then we’ll go again.

“It disrupted us. I had to give the players a different shape which developed into another shape. But the attitude of the players who came on [was good]. We were 2-0 down against a good passing team who are going to move you around.

Mouhamed Niang was brought off with a hamstring injury in the defeat at Swindon Town. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)