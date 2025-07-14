Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson has revealed he expects Pools to appoint an assistant manager in "the near future".

Although there has been no official confirmation from the club, Neil McDonald appears to have been working with Grayson over the last couple of weeks and was in the dugout as Pools made it back-to-back pre-season wins on Saturday, beating Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Whitby Town 2-0.

McDonald, who as a player made more than 200 appearances for Newcastle and turned out for the likes of Everton, Oldham, Bolton and Preston, has worked in various coaching and management roles, taking charge of Carlisle, Ostersunds, Blackpool and Limerick and working as an assistant at Lincoln, Leeds, Blackburn, Hull, Scunthorpe, Swindon, Walsall and Barrow. He worked with Grayson at Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, helping the Blues to the ISL final in 2023. Most recently, he has been assistant to Phil Brown at National League North side Kidderminster, where he worked with new Pools signing Reiss McNally.

Although well-regarded first team coach Gavin Skelton returned to Carlisle last month, Grayson will also be able to call on the assistance of midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who is set to continue in a player-coach capacity next season, as well as veteran Lennie Lawrence, who was watching on as Pools edged past Whitby at the weekend.

"We're still looking at various different things," Grayson said.

"Nicky's been working with me and I've had a bit of help in the last week or so.

"Lennie's around as well, so we've got a lot of support.

"I like to take all the coaching sessions - well, at least the majority of it.

"We'll have somebody to work alongside me in the near future."