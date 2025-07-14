Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has been discussing Nicky Featherstone's role ahead of the new National League season.

The veteran midfielder, who is due to celebrate his testimonial when Pools host a Leeds United XI later this month, made his first appearance of pre-season in the first half of Saturday's 2-0 win over Northern Premier League Premier Division side Whitby Town. Featherstone, who is the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time, signed a player-coach contract in the summer of 2023 and is expected to fulfil a similar role ahead of the new campaign.

Pools look to have decent competition for places in the engine room, with the likes of Nathan Sheron, arguably his side's outstanding performer last season, Jamie Miley, Jack Hunter and Brad Walker all vying for a place in the side when the new National League season begins with a long trip to Yeovil on August 9. Featherstone, who will turn 37 in September, will still feel as though he has a role to play on the pitch but also appears to be eager to further his coaching credentials having completed his UEFA B Licence over the summer.

Featherstone is no stranger to having to fight for his place in the side, having been written off, scapegoated and even released during a turbulent 11 years at Victoria Park. Nonetheless, he has tended to win almost all of the managers who have sat in the dugout during that time over and was a fairly regular starter last season, making 44 appearances in total, despite the expectation among some fans that he was set to be a peripheral figure.

It's becoming increasingly clear that Featherstone is serious about taking the next step into coaching ahead of what could well be his final season before hanging up his boots. The midfielder didn't feature in the opening pre-season game, a comfortable win over Northern League Division Two neighbours FC Hartlepool, while he has been pictured in what appears to be a coaching capacity in training. Even so, he could still have an important role to play on the pitch next season.

Grayson knows all about the various balancing acts that go into a player-coach role, having done something similar at the end of his playing career with Blackpool. Having signed for the Seasiders in 2002, Grayson fulfilled various roles including club captain, reserve team manager, caretaker manager and, finally, permanent manager; after moving into coaching in the 2004/05 season, Grayson didn't officially hang up his boots until the end of the 2005/06 campaign.

"Nicky will combine the two roles, and we'll just see where it goes," Grayson said.

"If and when required playing-wise, then he's registered and available. He'll do a lot of coaching with me and the rest of the staff.

"It's a difficult role, I did it when I was at Blackpool. You want to play, but you also want to think about your coaching.

"Nicky is going to be fit enough to play parts for us, he'll be available for us if we need him to be involved. If he plays well, then he'll stay in the team.

"Whether he still wants to do that on a more regular basis, or be a bit-part player, we'll wait and see."