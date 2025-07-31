Hartlepool United expected to confirm appointment of assistant manager "very soon"

By Robbie Stelling
Published 31st Jul 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 15:13 BST
Pools are expected to confirm the appointment of Simon Grayson's assistant manager "very soon". Picture by Frank Reid.placeholder image
Pools are expected to confirm the appointment of Simon Grayson's assistant manager "very soon". Picture by Frank Reid.
Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson has revealed that all of his backroom staff are in place ahead of the new season - and the Pools boss expects official confirmation soon.

Pools have been on the hunt for a replacement for Gavin Skelton, who returned to his hometown club Carlisle earlier this summer, and it's understood that Neil McDonald is set to be confirmed as Grayson's assistant. The 59-year-old, who has vast experience as a player, manager and assistant, worked alongside Grayson at Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, helping the Blues reach the ISL final in 2023. McDonald, has coached at the likes of Preston, Lincoln, Blackburn, Blackpool, Hull, Scunthorpe, Swindon, Walsall, Barrow and, most recently, Kidderminster, where he worked alongside summer signing Reiss McNally. McDonald has been with Pools for most of the summer, with official confirmation of his appointment expected as soon as Friday.

"I'm sure there will be an announcement very soon on that one," Grayson told The Red Radio.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All my backroom staff has been agreed, and I think there'll be an announcement, probably, on Friday."

Your next Hartlepool United read: No concerns over John after defender suffers back spasm in Boro XI clash

Related topics:Simon GraysonPreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice