Hartlepool United expected to confirm appointment of assistant manager "very soon"
Pools have been on the hunt for a replacement for Gavin Skelton, who returned to his hometown club Carlisle earlier this summer, and it's understood that Neil McDonald is set to be confirmed as Grayson's assistant. The 59-year-old, who has vast experience as a player, manager and assistant, worked alongside Grayson at Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, helping the Blues reach the ISL final in 2023. McDonald, has coached at the likes of Preston, Lincoln, Blackburn, Blackpool, Hull, Scunthorpe, Swindon, Walsall, Barrow and, most recently, Kidderminster, where he worked alongside summer signing Reiss McNally. McDonald has been with Pools for most of the summer, with official confirmation of his appointment expected as soon as Friday.
"I'm sure there will be an announcement very soon on that one," Grayson told The Red Radio.
"All my backroom staff has been agreed, and I think there'll be an announcement, probably, on Friday."
