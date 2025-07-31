No concerns over Cameron John after Hartlepool United defender suffers back spasm in draw with Middlesbrough XI
The versatile 25-year-old, one of 11 summer signings, required treatment just two minutes into the second half in midweek and, although he returned to the field of play, was substituted in the 62nd minute. John, who made 34 appearances for York last season, is expected to play an important role for Pools next season after completing a season-long loan from the Minstermen thanks to his considerable versatility; John is comfortable at centre-half, left-back or in a more advanced wing-back role.
Fortunately for Pools, Grayson confirmed after the game that John's injury was not feared to be serious and the Pools boss hailed the competitive nature of Wednesday's encounter, with a Middlesbrough XI under the stewardship of new manager Rob Edwards giving as good as they got at Victoria Park.
"I think he just had a back spasm, to be fair," Grayson told The Red Radio. Again, I think he'll be alright for the weekend.
"That's what you want, you're 10 days away from the start of the season and you want a game that's going to have a few tackles, and we certainly had that tonight. That's testament to Rob and Mark Tinkler's team that they were able to compete physically, but also technically as well I thought they were very good."
