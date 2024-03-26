Here’s a look at how Pools could line up for the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium:
1. Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson
Jameson was in inspired form on Saturday and has yet to concede from open play since returning to the side against Southend. He could be in for a busy evening, though, as Gateshead have scored 24 goals in their last 10 games. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Left-back: David Ferguson
The 29-year-old is in line to make his 40th appearance of the campaign at the Gateshead International Stadium. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Parkes has hardly put a foot wrong since signing from Livingston and will be looking to keep former Pools frontman Marcus Dinanga quiet this evening. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Waterfall and Parkes have fast formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the defence and the sizeable Poolie contingent travelling tonight will be hoping to see their names together on the team sheet again. Photo: Frank Reid