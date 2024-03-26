Given his fairly limited options, it's unlikely that the Pools boss will make too many changes for Tuesday night's trip to Gateshead, although Alex Lacey looks set to miss out.Given his fairly limited options, it's unlikely that the Pools boss will make too many changes for Tuesday night's trip to Gateshead, although Alex Lacey looks set to miss out.
Given his fairly limited options, it's unlikely that the Pools boss will make too many changes for Tuesday night's trip to Gateshead, although Alex Lacey looks set to miss out.

Hartlepool United face a difficult trip to rivals Gateshead on Tuesday evening - here's how Pools could line up

Hartlepool United make the short trip to Gateshead on Tuesday evening, looking to end a run of four games without a win.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:57 GMT

Kevin Phillips and his side are set to travel along the A19 to take on a Gateshead side who are looking to make sure of a place in the National League play-offs following an impressive campaign.

Here’s a look at how Pools could line up for the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium:

Jameson was in inspired form on Saturday and has yet to concede from open play since returning to the side against Southend. He could be in for a busy evening, though, as Gateshead have scored 24 goals in their last 10 games.

1. Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson

Jameson was in inspired form on Saturday and has yet to concede from open play since returning to the side against Southend. He could be in for a busy evening, though, as Gateshead have scored 24 goals in their last 10 games.

The 29-year-old is in line to make his 40th appearance of the campaign at the Gateshead International Stadium.

2. Left-back: David Ferguson

The 29-year-old is in line to make his 40th appearance of the campaign at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Parkes has hardly put a foot wrong since signing from Livingston and will be looking to keep former Pools frontman Marcus Dinanga quiet this evening.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Parkes has hardly put a foot wrong since signing from Livingston and will be looking to keep former Pools frontman Marcus Dinanga quiet this evening.

Waterfall and Parkes have fast formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the defence and the sizeable Poolie contingent travelling tonight will be hoping to see their names together on the team sheet again.

4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

Waterfall and Parkes have fast formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the defence and the sizeable Poolie contingent travelling tonight will be hoping to see their names together on the team sheet again.

