Hartlepool United facing uncertain future as takeover rumbles on

A lot has happened since Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh announced his sudden resignation in March.

Pools have been touted as both relegation fodder and play-off hopefuls, have emerged from an eight-match winless run and are now unbeaten in six, while head coach Anthony Limbrick has started to establish himself in the dugout following a difficult start after replacing Lennie Lawrence. Reyes Cleary has continued to catch the eye, Jamie Miley has started to grow in stature, Billy Sass-Davies has cemented his place in the side, Greg Sloggett has headed out on loan. Even as Pools have started to edge towards the play-off places, it's been hard to avoid the sense that everything that happens on the pitch pales into insignificance compared to what goes on in the corridors of power and at the negotiating table.

While fans who made the long trip to Victoria Road were glancing nervously at the digital clock as Pools tried in vain to hold onto a narrow lead against relegation-threatened Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday, the real race against time is back in the North East. Singh, who has, officially at least, had Pools on the market since April 2023, has vowed to stop funding club operations at the end of the season. Remarkably, that is now just three weeks away.

Even as tension continues to mount, perspective is important. Negotiations with at least one, and possibly more, interested parties seem to have been progressing. In their latest statement, the interim board said that "acceptable offers" had been made. There were, however, understandable concerns about the fact that proof of funds were still to be deposited, although the statement failed to make clear that providing proof of funds and depositing them are not the same, with a complex legal process in-between the two stages. The hope remains that a deal will be completed before the end of the campaign, and Pools fans can still afford to feel cautiously optimistic.

With three weeks to go until the end of the season, there are concerns the clock is ticking on Hartlepool United's future. Picture by Frank Reid.

Consider what, at this stage, seems to be the worst case scenario - that the full time whistle blows against Forest Green Rovers on May 5, the curtain comes down on another National League season and Pools are still to complete a takeover deal. Even then, precarious as the situation might be, there is no reason that the curtain needs to come down on Hartlepool United's future. Pools have flirted with administration before and come out the other side stronger; the last time the club teetered on the brink, Singh stepped in and Pools were promoted back to the Football League within three years. Southend, who were in a far worse position than Pools, are in the hunt for a National League play-off place less than 12 months after emerging from administration.

While some fans might be able to take some crumbs of comfort from previous experiences, it's important things aren't allowed to reach that stage again. No doubt negotiating the sale and handover of a football club is both a time-consuming and complicated business, but it seems clear there is genuine interest and enthusiasm from a number of prospective buyers. Singh, who often seems to favour the most bullish stance possible and has blasted previous potential investors as "timewasters", seems to have conceded, through the interim board, that the latest would-be new owners are serious and credible. This feels different to previous attempts to sell the club in a number of important regards; Singh has publicly resigned the chairmanship and is no longer attending games, while the club have adopted a transparency previously unknown during the enigmatic owner's controversial stewardship.

Even so, there remains the looming possibility that Singh could still try and reverse his decision. The longer things drag on, the more likely that could well start to become, although the fact that Saturday's draw with Dagenham seems to have put paid to their play-off dreams might convince Singh he's better off washing his hands of the club that has dominated his life for the last seven years. While Singh has helped to establish Pools on much firmer financial footing since taking over when it was in a ruinous state and has ensured the club has remained solvent and stable throughout his tenure, now feels like the right time for a change. Pools risk losing the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron if Singh remains at the helm - of course, all three could still depart under new owners - while the sense of division between long-suffering supporters and the owner is as wide as it has ever been. Despite recent improvements under Anthony Limbrick, there are times when it has been very hard to see Pools improving in a footballing sense with Singh at the helm. If a sale goes through in good time, then Singh's stewardship, controversial as it has been, will be assessed even-handedly. Fail to do that, and he risks leaving with his reputation in tatters.

Amidst all the doom and gloom, it's easy to lose sight of the fact that a change could well be positive for Pools. While it's true that the grass isn't always greener - not that there's much grass to be seen given the dire state of the pitch at Prestige Group Stadium - fans have grown so disenchanted with Singh that it's difficult to see how the club can hope to progress. The passionate, committed, unique followers of Hartlepool United - indeed, the people of Hartlepool as a whole - have always had a significant role in the success of the football club. It's no coincidence that the likes of Dave Challinor, Ronnie Moore and Neale Cooper, all regarded as among the best and most influential Pools managers of the 21st century, managed to harness the support of the Pools faithful in a way that few others have been able to achieve. Given Singh's current standing - and not all of the criticism aimed in his direction has been fair, or even based in fact - channeling the energy of supporters will be that much harder while he remains at the club. Lifelong fans of more than 50 years standing have stayed away from the Prestige Group Stadium as a point of principle this season, while attendances have dwindled since the club's relegation back to the National League.

So, all hope is by no means lost and things could still progress towards a conclusion within the next couple of weeks. Clearly, the club is still facing significant jeopardy, but an element of risk is an unavoidable aspect of a football club changing hands, and Singh can't remain in charge forever. All parties must now be urged to think of the players, staff and supporters of Hartlepool United and the people of the town of Hartlepool, with whom the football club is inextricably linked. An uncertain future, yes, but the prospect of positive change remains a realistic one - and that is what the people of Hartlepool deserve.

