Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 25 photos of Pools fans on the road again against Kidderminster
Hartlepool United supporters were on the road for the second time in three days when they made the trip to Kidderminster in midweek.
By Joe Ramage
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Buoyed by a memorable trip to York City at the weekend, where over 1,500 Pools fans made the trip, Hartlepool were on their travels once more as they made the journey to Aggborough Stadium.
Despite taking an early lead Pools were held to a 1-1 draw by Kidderminster with over 100 fans in attendance:
And here is our latest fan gallery:
