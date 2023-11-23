News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United had to settle for a point with Kidderminster Picture by FRANK REID.
Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: 25 photos of Pools fans on the road again against Kidderminster

Hartlepool United supporters were on the road for the second time in three days when they made the trip to Kidderminster in midweek.
By Joe Ramage
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Buoyed by a memorable trip to York City at the weekend, where over 1,500 Pools fans made the trip, Hartlepool were on their travels once more as they made the journey to Aggborough Stadium.

Despite taking an early lead Pools were held to a 1-1 draw by Kidderminster with over 100 fans in attendance:

And here is our latest fan gallery:

Pools fans made the trip to Kidderminster on Tuesday night. Picture by FRANK REID.

1. Kidderminster 1-1 Hartlepool United

Pools fans made the trip to Kidderminster on Tuesday night. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Warming up in Kidderminster. Picture by FRANK REID.

2. Kidderminster 1-1 Hartlepool United

Warming up in Kidderminster. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool fans were on the road for a second time in three days Picture by FRANK REID.

3. Kidderminster 1-1 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool fans were on the road for a second time in three days Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Watching on at Aggborough Picture by FRANK REID.

4. Kidderminster 1-1 Hartlepool United

Watching on at Aggborough Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

