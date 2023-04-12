Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Were you part of Pools' biggest home crowd of the season against Stevenage?
Hartlepool United picked up another point at the Suit Direct Stadium against Stevenage.
By Joe Ramage
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 17:48 BST
Pools remain unbeaten under John Askey after taking four points from six over the Easter weekend.
And following their win in front of 1,200 Hartlepool supporters at Grimsby, Pools welcomed their biggest attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium this season for the Easter Monday clash with Stevenage.
But were you part of the 5,687 in attendance?
Check out our latest Hartlepool fan gallery here from the Bank Holiday fixture:
