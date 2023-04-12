News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United welcomed their biggest home crowd of the season against Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Hartlepool United welcomed their biggest home crowd of the season against Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United fan photo gallery: Were you part of Pools' biggest home crowd of the season against Stevenage?

Hartlepool United picked up another point at the Suit Direct Stadium against Stevenage.

By Joe Ramage
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 17:48 BST

Pools remain unbeaten under John Askey after taking four points from six over the Easter weekend.

And following their win in front of 1,200 Hartlepool supporters at Grimsby, Pools welcomed their biggest attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium this season for the Easter Monday clash with Stevenage.

But were you part of the 5,687 in attendance?

Check out our latest Hartlepool fan gallery here from the Bank Holiday fixture:

Hartlepool United were in action at the Suit Direct Stadium on Easter Monday. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Bank Holiday Fixture

Hartlepool United were in action at the Suit Direct Stadium on Easter Monday. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Hartlepool United welcomed Stevenage to the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Hartlepool United v Stevenage

Hartlepool United welcomed Stevenage to the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Hartlepool United supporters ahead of the fixture with Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Pre-match

Hartlepool United supporters ahead of the fixture with Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Pools played out the second of their Easter fixtures on home soil. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Easter weekend

Pools played out the second of their Easter fixtures on home soil. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

