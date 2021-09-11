Jamie Sterry’s second half strike helped secure a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers to take Pools up to fourth in the table with a fourth straight home win in League Two.

The match itself was a scrappy affair but supporters were delighted to see their side come out on top once again as Dave Challinor’s side secured their 18th home win out of their last 20 league games at The Vic.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter…

@Dan_Nich27: “Probably our worst performance of the season - but if you can't be good, be lucky - they weren't anything special but we've definitely seen worse teams at The Vic this year and battered them. First away win on Tuesday at Sutton coming up!”

@aynzw: “Billy Horner needs to start arranging that open top bus again.”

@_SamSpindloe: “Professional performance, didn’t play outstanding but defended well and took a chance, sign of a winning team, up the football league we goooooo!”

@JTW_1908: “Announce Challinor fist pump.”

@itsm3kyl3: “Announce 5 year contract [for Dave Challinor].”

@jayney1908: “Loving the atmosphere all around the ground.”

@paulkeay: “Jamie Sterry is such a class act, we are so lucky to have him! One of the classiest players I’ve seen in my 30+ years watching Pools.”

There was a 55th-minute applause in memory of Pools fan Graham Dobson who sadly passed away recently.

@deano_streets: “Well done Pools , you did Graham Dobson proud, I'm sure he was watching and cheering you boys on. RIP Dobbo.”

