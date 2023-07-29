Hartlepool United fans pay tribute to 'legend' Nicky Featherstone after club captain confirms exit
The curtain finally came down on Featherstone’s nine year stay with Hartlepool after his exit was officially confirmed by both parties having failed to reach a new deal.
Featherstone, in a message to supporters, highlighted how he was ‘gutted with the way things have worked out’ having said ‘It’s not the message I thought I’d be writing, nor is it the message I wanted to write.’
The 34-year-old had been keen to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium but will now leave the club having made 380 appearances in total – becoming the club’s eighth highest appearance maker of all time.
And Hartlepool supporters have been showing their appreciation for their former captain and ‘legend’ Featherstone:
@kate_hufc: Through the good times & the bad times - you’ve always been there, despite the constant criticism - a true professional. Thanks for the memories, thanks for Bristol. Thanks for everything Feath. Always a Poolie
@adamdav_1998: One of the most underrated, disrespected Hartlepool United players there could ever be. Thank you for everything Fevs
@MichaelDriver24: Nothing but good luck and best wishes to one of the legends of HUFC. All the best Nicky Featherstone.
@HufcHarry: Great servant to the club through both the good and the bad. Underrated and underappreciated by many for years but will ultimately go down as a club legend. All the best Nicky
@stublackett: Best of luck to Featherstone wherever he ends up. Feel he'd have been handy to have around for at least another year
@MattyGrocott_: Undoubtedly a legend at this club. Stuck with us when things fell apart and we dropped into non league, gave absolutely everything to get us back. Took a lot of unwarranted stick but technically excellent and a real leader. Will be a brilliant addition for whoever signs him up
@ShinPadPL: Featherstone has been one of the most consistent and best players at the club during a dark decade in the club's history. He was constantly underrated because he made football look so easy, and only became properly appreciated under Challinor. I wish him all the best.
@LukeHickman16: Pools Legend 110%, quite surprised as I thought he would have been great use this season - nevertheless most of my Pools memories are when he’s been around. A great servant for the club through thick and thin
@danpatton__: Been here through thick and thin, spent nearly half my life watching this man play for Pools. Club legend. Love you Nicky
@Ryannx97: It’s a shame that a player like Featherstone will only be appreciated when he’s gone. Going to be a huge miss this season.
@chris_cott16: Club legend for sure. What a player and character he was for our team
@w_procter18: Thank you feaths all the best
@thebaines: Should have had another year. Shame he hasn't bring up his testimonial year. He's had ups and downs but I think he's been integral in moments - especially promotion from the National League. Thank you Nicky.
@Elwick123: An outstanding player and leader. Thank you for everything Nicky
@jordrich97: Unbelievable service and somebody who will be a big miss in the dressing room this season.