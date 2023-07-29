The curtain finally came down on Featherstone’s nine year stay with Hartlepool after his exit was officially confirmed by both parties having failed to reach a new deal.

Featherstone, in a message to supporters, highlighted how he was ‘gutted with the way things have worked out’ having said ‘It’s not the message I thought I’d be writing, nor is it the message I wanted to write.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old had been keen to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium but will now leave the club having made 380 appearances in total – becoming the club’s eighth highest appearance maker of all time.

Nicky Featherstone confirmed his Hartlepool United exit. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

And Hartlepool supporters have been showing their appreciation for their former captain and ‘legend’ Featherstone:

@kate_hufc: Through the good times & the bad times - you’ve always been there, despite the constant criticism - a true professional. Thanks for the memories, thanks for Bristol. Thanks for everything Feath. Always a Poolie

@adamdav_1998: One of the most underrated, disrespected Hartlepool United players there could ever be. Thank you for everything Fevs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@MichaelDriver24: Nothing but good luck and best wishes to one of the legends of HUFC. All the best Nicky Featherstone.

@HufcHarry: Great servant to the club through both the good and the bad. Underrated and underappreciated by many for years but will ultimately go down as a club legend. All the best Nicky

@stublackett: Best of luck to Featherstone wherever he ends up. Feel he'd have been handy to have around for at least another year

@MattyGrocott_: Undoubtedly a legend at this club. Stuck with us when things fell apart and we dropped into non league, gave absolutely everything to get us back. Took a lot of unwarranted stick but technically excellent and a real leader. Will be a brilliant addition for whoever signs him up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@ShinPadPL: Featherstone has been one of the most consistent and best players at the club during a dark decade in the club's history. He was constantly underrated because he made football look so easy, and only became properly appreciated under Challinor. I wish him all the best.

@LukeHickman16: Pools Legend 110%, quite surprised as I thought he would have been great use this season - nevertheless most of my Pools memories are when he’s been around. A great servant for the club through thick and thin

@danpatton__: Been here through thick and thin, spent nearly half my life watching this man play for Pools. Club legend. Love you Nicky

@Ryannx97: It’s a shame that a player like Featherstone will only be appreciated when he’s gone. Going to be a huge miss this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@chris_cott16: Club legend for sure. What a player and character he was for our team

@w_procter18: Thank you feaths all the best

@thebaines: Should have had another year. Shame he hasn't bring up his testimonial year. He's had ups and downs but I think he's been integral in moments - especially promotion from the National League. Thank you Nicky.

@Elwick123: An outstanding player and leader. Thank you for everything Nicky