Featherstone has been out of contract at the Suit Direct Stadium since the beginning of July as talks over a new deal could not reach a conclusion.

Despite John Askey and his squad returning for pre-season training, there remained confusion over Featherstone’s future and whether he would still return to the club this summer.

But following a number of weeks, both Featherstone and Hartlepool have now confirmed their parting of ways after nine years and 380 appearances.

Featherstone arrived in the North East in 2014 on a short-term deal as a free agent under Paul Murray, after spells with Hull City, Grimsby Town, Hereford and Walsall, making his first team debut in a 2-2 draw with Newport County.

The midfielder would go on to make 27 appearances in the 2014-15 season as he established himself as a regular within the first team squad.

Featherstone was rewarded with a new contract and would go on to make over 50 appearances the following season.

Featherstone scored his first goal for the club in August 2016, the first of 22 in total, but it would prove to be a season to forget as Hartlepool’s 96-year stay in the Football League came to an end with relegation to the National League.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Nicky Featherstone and Ryan Donaldson of Hartlepool United lift the Vanarama National League Trophy during the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate on June 20, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Despite their relegation, Featherstone remained with the club throughout their four-year stay in the National League and proved to be an instrumental figure in the club’s return.

Alongside club captain Ryan Donaldson, Featherstone lifted the trophy after helping guide Pools to promotion in the National League play-off final against Torquay United in June 2021.

Featherstone formed part of a fan-favourite trio in midfield including Mark Shelton and Gavan Holohan before signing a new two-year deal under former manager Dave Challinor ahead of the club’s return to the Football League.

Featherstone scored in Hartlepool’s 2-0 win over Walsall, one of five goals in the club’s EFL return which saw Pools comfortably avoid relegation as well as reach the semi-final of the EFL Trophy and the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Nicky Featherstone has bid an emotional farewell to Hartlepool United after nine years with the club. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

The midfielder was hit with an ankle injury which kept him out of action for a number of weeks last season before returning and going on to make 39 appearances in total, surpassing Tommy McGuigan, Jackie Newton, Gary Liddle and Micky Barron to reach a total of 380 appearances where he now sits eighth in the club’s all-time list.

Featherstone’s final goal for the club came in Easter Mondays’ 1-1 draw with Stevenage before what would turn out to be his final appearance against Stockport County after Pools had suffered relegation back to the National League.

During the summer, with negotiations seemingly at a standstill, Featherstone was offered the opportunity to train with Stockport, a move which appeared to signal the end of any possible Hartlepool return – manager Askey having previously suggested it was 'unlikely' after the club did not hear back from their contract offer.

The 34-year-old had been keen to remain with the club and help lead the charge back to the Football League for Askey’s side in what would have been his 10th year.

Nicky Featherstone's final game for Hartlepool United came in the 1-1 draw with Stockport County. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

But after talks broke down between the two parties over the summer, Featherstone has been left to bid farewell to the club in a message he admits he was not expecting to write.

“After nine seasons at the club it’s time for me to say goodbye,” Featherstone wrote via his social media.

“It’s not the message I thought I’d be writing, nor is it the message I wanted to write.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride but one that I’ve massively enjoyed. I take away a lot of fond memories that will stay with me forever, meeting a lot of good people along the way.

“I’m gutted with the way things have worked out but I want nothing but the best for the football club.

Nicky Featherstone sits eighth in the all-time list of Hartlepool United appearance makers. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I’m looking forward to seeing what will hopefully be a successful season ahead, bouncing back to the EFL where this club belongs.

“I want to wish the gaffer and the players all the best for the upcoming season.

“Lastly, I want to thank every Pools fan. It’s not always been easy over the nine seasons I’ve been here but you’ve always turned up in your numbers.

“Get behind the lads, your support goes a lot further than you think. NSD. Once a Poolie. Feath.”

Hartlepool boss Askey, who had been keen to keep Featherstone this season, added his thoughts on the midfielder, a man he described as a ‘club legend.’

“I may have only worked with Nicky for a few months but I know he will be remembered as a club legend,” said Askey.

“A great player who offered me great support during last season and I can't thank him enough for his contributions.

“Everyone at Hartlepool United wishes him all the best in the future.”

Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh added: “I’d like to personally thank Nicky for the incredible service over the years, including those that I have been chairman.

“He’s been a true professional and leader and he’s handled both the ups and downs with real integrity.

“I’m sure he will be a success wherever he goes and we all wish him the very best in his next chapter.”