News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Hartlepool United fans react to 'deserved' new deal for Nicky Featherstone

Nicky Featherstone has signed a new deal with Hartlepool United until the end of the season and supporters have been sharing their views on a ‘great decision’ via social media.
By Joe Ramage
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:23 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 11:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Featherstone is set to remain at Victoria Park until the end of the 2023-24 season after reaching an agreement over a new deal.

Featherstone had been out of contract after his month-long deal expired following his return to the club last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The midfielder has proven to be a key figure in John Askey’s starting XI within that time and now looks set to continue for the rest of the season.

Hartlepool United supporters have been sharing their views on Nicky Featherstone's new deal.Hartlepool United supporters have been sharing their views on Nicky Featherstone's new deal.
Hartlepool United supporters have been sharing their views on Nicky Featherstone's new deal.
Most Popular

It will be Featherstone’s 10th season with Hartlepool, with the club also confirming the 35-year-old will be granted a testimonial at the end of the campaign to celebrate.

And Pools fans have been sharing their immediate reaction to the news with the deal proving to be a positive move made by the club among supporters:

Read More
Nicky Featherstone agrees new HUFC deal

@Pools1908: Great decision by the club and he deserves the testimonial

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@Shakyshakes1980: Well done to everyone involved in getting this done. Important player for us and glad to see.

@adampinder0711: Got to get the Wolfpack back for the testimonial

@anthonystevenh7: Be interesting to see how Nicky and Mancini combo will work could be a gem of a midfield again well done Nicky

@michaelbratt2: Brilliant news well deserved #nsd

@connor06650159: Massively deserved

@marianiland: Great news!!!

@Forbesie10: Definitely a good move and good to see there will be a testimonial for him as well. He definitely deserves it

Related topics:Victoria Park