Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Featherstone is set to remain at Victoria Park until the end of the 2023-24 season after reaching an agreement over a new deal.

Featherstone had been out of contract after his month-long deal expired following his return to the club last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has proven to be a key figure in John Askey’s starting XI within that time and now looks set to continue for the rest of the season.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United supporters have been sharing their views on Nicky Featherstone's new deal.

It will be Featherstone’s 10th season with Hartlepool, with the club also confirming the 35-year-old will be granted a testimonial at the end of the campaign to celebrate.

And Pools fans have been sharing their immediate reaction to the news with the deal proving to be a positive move made by the club among supporters:

@Pools1908: Great decision by the club and he deserves the testimonial

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Shakyshakes1980: Well done to everyone involved in getting this done. Important player for us and glad to see.

@adampinder0711: Got to get the Wolfpack back for the testimonial

@anthonystevenh7: Be interesting to see how Nicky and Mancini combo will work could be a gem of a midfield again well done Nicky

@michaelbratt2: Brilliant news well deserved #nsd

@connor06650159: Massively deserved

@marianiland: Great news!!!