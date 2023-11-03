Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Featherstone has put pen to paper on a new deal with Hartlepool which will see him remain with the club until the end of the current season.

Featherstone left Hartlepool in the summer after nine seasons and 380 appearances with the club following a stand-off in negotiations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder had been keen to stay with Pools before a deal stalled, with Pools moving on from talks ahead of the start of the National League campaign.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after an unfortunate run of injuries in midfield, manager John Askey was able to reach back out to the 35-year-old to agree a short-term contract.

Over the course of the last month Featherstone has started all six games he has been available to play in, demonstrating his continued worth to the club.

With his deal expiring at the beginning of the month, questions were raised over Featherstone’s future once more.

Nicky Featherstone has agreed to stay with Hartlepool United until the end of the season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Pools have come to an agreement with their former captain with Featherstone now set to stay until the end of the 2023-24 campaign with the club also confirming the midfielder will be granted a testimonial match at the end of the season to ‘celebrate his service to the club.’

"I'm buzzing to get it done,” said Featherstone.

"It was pretty straightforward to be honest. It gives me an opportunity to hit a few more milestones, whether that be for Hartlepool or for my career.