Hartlepool United stalwart agrees new deal until the end of the season with testimonial granted
Featherstone has put pen to paper on a new deal with Hartlepool which will see him remain with the club until the end of the current season.
Featherstone left Hartlepool in the summer after nine seasons and 380 appearances with the club following a stand-off in negotiations.
The midfielder had been keen to stay with Pools before a deal stalled, with Pools moving on from talks ahead of the start of the National League campaign.
But after an unfortunate run of injuries in midfield, manager John Askey was able to reach back out to the 35-year-old to agree a short-term contract.
Over the course of the last month Featherstone has started all six games he has been available to play in, demonstrating his continued worth to the club.
With his deal expiring at the beginning of the month, questions were raised over Featherstone’s future once more.
But Pools have come to an agreement with their former captain with Featherstone now set to stay until the end of the 2023-24 campaign with the club also confirming the midfielder will be granted a testimonial match at the end of the season to ‘celebrate his service to the club.’
"I'm buzzing to get it done,” said Featherstone.
"It was pretty straightforward to be honest. It gives me an opportunity to hit a few more milestones, whether that be for Hartlepool or for my career.
"Hopefully we can achieve something this season. We're only five points outside the play-offs and a few wins can put us back up there."