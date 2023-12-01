Hartlepool United forced to train elsewhere as weather wreaks havoc on AFC Fylde preparations
Hartlepool’s training set-up has been a topic of conversation in recent weeks after the club agreed a deal with Houghall College in Durham to form part of their training base – particularly in the winter months.
Houghall College offers the use of grass pitches – something the club have been lacking at their permanent base at Maiden Castle outside of the University’s 3G facilities.
But with the freezing temperatures sweeping across the nation and snowfall hitting the North East, Askey and his side were unable to use either facility ahead of their trip to Fylde before being offered the opportunity to train at High Tunstall College on the outskirts of Hartlepool.
"It just becomes a little bit harder with regards to training,” Askey said of the disruption caused by the weather.
"Earlier on in the week we were okay, then with the snow that's come it’s made it difficult. We’ve had to look for different venues to try and train.
"Luckily, Tunstall School have allowed us to train there which is a good facility, so we’d like to thank them for helping us out.”
Askey will be hoping any potential setback in preparations does not translate to the field at Mill Farm as his side look to bounce back from their disappointing 4-1 defeat to Bromley last time out in the National League.