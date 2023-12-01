Hartlepool United’s preparation to face AFC Fylde has been disrupted by the North East weather with John Askey’s side forced to search for a different training facility.

Hartlepool United fall foul to the weather with training ground switch ahead of their trip to AFC Fylde. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool’s training set-up has been a topic of conversation in recent weeks after the club agreed a deal with Houghall College in Durham to form part of their training base – particularly in the winter months.

Houghall College offers the use of grass pitches – something the club have been lacking at their permanent base at Maiden Castle outside of the University’s 3G facilities.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

But with the freezing temperatures sweeping across the nation and snowfall hitting the North East, Askey and his side were unable to use either facility ahead of their trip to Fylde before being offered the opportunity to train at High Tunstall College on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

"It just becomes a little bit harder with regards to training,” Askey said of the disruption caused by the weather.

"Earlier on in the week we were okay, then with the snow that's come it’s made it difficult. We’ve had to look for different venues to try and train.

"Luckily, Tunstall School have allowed us to train there which is a good facility, so we’d like to thank them for helping us out.”

