Hartlepool United set for defensive boost ahead of trip to AFC Fylde
Onariase was a late absentee in Hartlepool’s defeat to Bromley last weekend after the defender was withdrawn from the squad just hours prior to kick-off through illness. Onariase is the second player to miss out with illness in recent weeks after Joe Grey’s struggles earlier in the month.
But Onariase, who has been pretty much an ever-present for John Askey this season after joining in the summer, is in contention for an immediate return to the side for the trip to Mill Farm having recovered this week.
"Manny is back in,” confirmed Askey. “He was off on Monday but he’s trained since Tuesday [so he should be okay.]
"We have been hit [with injuries and illness]. I’ve never been at a football club where we’re constantly having injury after injury.
"You try not to make any excuses but consistency comes about usually when you can get a settled team and momentum, and the other day you start to think we’re getting the semblance of a set-up and then Manny goes down ill.
"But hopefully over the Christmas period we don’t suffer the same consequences as we’ve done for the majority of the season so far and we do get on a bit of a run because if we can, then over Christmas it can propel you to where you want to be.”
Although Askey is able to welcome back Onariase into his squad for the trip to Fylde, he will be without midfielder Tom Crawford who is sidelined for a number of weeks.