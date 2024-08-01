Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United attacker Joe Grey is enjoying life under new boss Darren Sarll.

Sarll, who was appointed at the end of April, is renowned for being a straight-talker who likes his sides to be energetic, combative and, above all, to press from the front.

That should suit Grey, who enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career to date last season, scoring 13 goals, with the 21-year-old possessing all the attributes required to thrive under Sarll.

The new manager's vision appears to be starting to take shape, with Pools improving all the time, pressing as a team and creating a number of goals from winning the ball back high up the pitch in pre-season.

The forward feels well-suited to Sarll's style of play. Picture by Frank Reid.

With just over a week to go until the National League season begins with a long trip to Yeovil, one of Sarll's former sides, Grey is feeling good about life under the new boss.

"It's been good," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We play intense football and that's how I like to play, nice and aggressive and on the front foot.

"The higher we win the ball back up the pitch the more chances I'll get hopefully, the more chances to score and assist and the better we'll be."

Grey produced a lot of his best football during the stewardship of Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips, with seven of his 13 goals last season coming after the former European Golden Shoe winner was appointed.

Phillips seemed to unlock something in Grey, who made more runs in behind and took up more dangerous positions in and around the box in the second half of last season.

Despite the change in the dugout, Grey's form means he should go into the new campaign full of confidence and the versatile attacker is hoping he can kick on again this term.

He said: "Compared to last season, I feel 10 times better.

"Coming off a good season, that just gives you confidence.

"Hopefully I can bring that into the new season."

One thing that should work in Grey's favour are some of Sarll's new attacking additions, with the forward already showing signs of establishing a formidable partnership with Adam Campbell, who won promotion to League One with Crawley last season before agreeing to drop down two divisions to return to the North East.

Last season, Grey and the talismanic Mani Dieseruvwe had to shoulder a lot of the goalscoring burden; between them, their 36 league goals accounted for more than half of Hartlepool's entire attacking outlet.

The addition of Campbell, who has had prolific spells at local rivals Darlington and Gateshead and is always liable to create a lot of chances, as well as Luke Charman, who gave Pools the run around while he was at Fylde last season, should mean Pools are more aggressive and find themselves in more good positions next season.

Sarll's more attacking mindset, as well as a renewed freedom for full-backs Dan Dodds, David Ferguson and Louis Stephenson to maraud forward, should further benefit the front line and could lead to Grey improving on last season's career-best goalscoring tally.

Grey, who has always looked like he has goals in him but has only recently started finding the net on a regular basis, admits he has been delighted to link up with someone of Campbell's calibre this summer.

"All the lads that have come in are good lads," he said.

"They're good to play with and good to talk with outside of football.

"Ads (Campbell) is a really good player, he knows where you are, he knows how to find you, he's a really good player to play with.

"You don't even really need to talk when you're playing with someone like him, his movement decides what you do.

"I'll make the run and I just need someone to find me. Ads is the type of player to do that."