"We're ok, that's all we are, we're not bad, we're not great, we're right, probably, bang in the middle."

Manager Darren Sarll isn't getting too carried away with Hartlepool United's eye-catching press in win over Sunderland under-21s
Pools dominated a Black Cats team full of promising talent, with the Wearside youngsters reaching the Premier League 2 play-off final last season.
The visitors fielded a side including Jewison Bennette, who has two goals in 12 appearances for Costa Rica, Portuguese under-20 international Luis Hemir Semedo, highly-rated winger Tommy Watson, who boasts two caps for England under-18s, and Jay Matete, who spent the tail end of last season on loan at League One promotion-winners Oxford.
However, after an even opening quarter-of-an-hour Pools took ahold of proceedings, scoring two goals in quick succession through Mani Dieseruvwe, who now has five in pre-season, and Tom Parkes, who curled in a spectacular strike from long range.
Thereafter, despite a couple of smart saves from goalkeeper Joel Dixon and a gilt-edged chance for Bennette late on, the result was never in doubt and the home side added a third 10 minutes from time when trialist Dylan Mottley-Henry, who produced an eye-catching display, beat Sunderland's Adam Richardson following great work from teenager Joe Aungiers.
Pleasingly for Sarll, all three of the home side's goals came as a direct result of Pools winning the ball back in Sunderland's half, while the manager's trademark press created a number of other promising positions.
Sarll, who is equally renowned for his relentless high press as he is his straight-talking manner, looks to be beginning to get his ideas across as the Pools squad begins to take shape.
Even so, the new manager didn't appear too overly-enamoured with his side's efforts, describing their pressing performance as "ok".
"I know it's really, really boring but it was ok," he said.
"They've done it ok, they've responded to it ok.
"The press is the hardest way to defend, physically, mentally, intellectually.
"The team has to have a really, really deep trust for each other.
"The units and the harmony between them has to be on point.
"We did it alright, I thought we were a little bit disorganised in the first half.
"I thought we improved in the second half.
"What I was really pleased with, all game, was our defending of our box when we had to.
"Blocks are a big part of football, the movement and positioning that goes into it, and I was really pleased with some big blocks from Waterfall, Parkes, Dodds and Stephenson.
"We're ok, that's all we are, we're not bad, we're not great, we're right, probably, bang in the middle."
