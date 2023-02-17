Umerah leads the way for Hartlepool this season in terms of goals scored with 13 in all competitions following his summer transfer from Wealdstone.

And the 25-year-old has scooped the PFA fans’ player of the month award for January having scored three goals in five league games throughout the month.

Umerah scored Hartlepool’s first goal in the 3-3 draw with Harrogate Town on New Year’s Day before strikes in the win over Rochdale and the defeat at Carlisle United.

Josh Umerah has been named PFA fans' player of the month for January after three goals in five league games. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Umerah has been one of the main highlights of what has otherwise been a difficult season for Hartlepool, with the former Charlton Athletic man believing there is more to come from both himself and the team heading into the final months of the season.

“I’m delighted [to receive the award],” said Umerah.

“I think my first year, from a personal perspective, at Hartlepool couldn’t have gone any better.

“I’m very grateful to the supporters, my team-mates and to the manager.

“From a personal point of view it’s been good, it’s been positive. I still feel like there’s a lot more to come from myself and the team and I feel like in due time we’ll start getting better results and hopefully I’ll keep scoring goals.”

Umerah has quickly established himself as a fan favourite this season with supporters often heard singing his name from the terraces.

Hartlepool’s talisman was the subject of interest from League One side Burton Albion on transfer deadline day but that move was quickly rejected by the club.

And Umerah has commented on the support from fans and how that encourages him to improve.

“It’s a fantastic feeling as a player hearing supporters singing your name, good supporters by the way,” said Umerah.

“It’s a surreal feeling and it motivates you to want to continue to give your all to the club.”